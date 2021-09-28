breaking
Mohamed Salah’s wish denied by Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have three new ‘captains’ within their squad, although Mohamed Salah isn’t among them after his request for the armband was turned down last year.
The Reds squad conducted a new vote to determine their lesser leaders in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The Dutchman was seen as Liverpool’s fourth-choice captain behind senior skipper Jordan Henderson, vice-captain James Milner and third-choice Virgil van Dijk following a vote the squad took part in a couple of years ago.
In the wake of Liverpool’s injury issues last season, particularly those that befell Van Dijk and Henderson, Wijnaldum was often required to take the armband when starting games ahead of the veteran Milner.
Despite it becoming increasingly obvious that Wijnaldum was about to leave, there were no issues over his status within the squad as the midfielder had earned the right to be skipper in what is a democratic process.
Klopp confirmed that a new vote has recently taken place when he spoke before Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Porto, and said that three players have now stepped up.
We had the three who stayed, and then the players voted for another three,” said Klopp.
“The three [who stayed] are obviously Hendo, Millie and Virg, and then the next most votes were Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Alisson Becker.
“Obviously we had a problem last year from time to time that so many players couldn’t play that we had no-one in the players’ committee available [to captain], so I thought it made sense to increase this group a little bit, and that’s what we did.”
With the vote determined by the players there is no reason for other senior figures such as Salah to feel upset, and nor is there any suggestion that the Egyptian is unhappy with the result.
However, last December he told Spanish newspaper AS that he was “very disappointed” to have missed out on wearing the armband for Liverpool’s Champions League trip to FC Midtjylland in Denmark, where Klopp fielded a shadow side with the Reds having already qualified for the knockout stages.
“Honestly, I was very disappointed,” was reported to have said.
breaking
Gunmen abduct Air Vice Marshal Smith in Lagos
Masked gunmen have abducted Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (retd.), in the Ajah area of Lagos State.
Smith is a cousin to a former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.
the retired general, who is currently the Chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited – a dredging and engineering firm – was supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Monday when masked gunmen invaded the place and shot sporadically.
The gunmen were said to have whisked the retired general away in a waiting speedboat and sped away.
According to an SOS voice note shared by his driver, Corporal Odiji, the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.
Odiji stated, “This is an emergency. I am Corporal Odiji attached to Air Vice Marshal Smith. They just abducted him from the site where we were working. Some gunmen who were wearing masks just came and snatched my boss now. They shot everywhere. I was near where I was fixing my boss’ vehicle.
“As I was coming, I saw them leaving in a boat but I wasn’t armed so I just ran to the site and I saw his glasses and where he struggled with them. Please pass this information. It is an emergency.”
When contacted on the telephone, the Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, promised to make inquiries and give a detailed response in due course.
The Spokesman for the Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, also promised to make inquiries and provide information on the matter later.
AVM Smith was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a Pilot Officer in 1979 and had a highly successful military officer that combined soldering with serious academic pursuit.
He holds BSc, MSc, MBA and PhD degrees. He is an Alumnus of Harvard University and fellow of many professional bodies including the Institute of Management, Nigeria.
Smith attended several military courses both locally and overseas which include flying and engineering. He was awarded numerous military decorations such as Distinguished Service Star, Pass Staff College (Dagger) and Fellow of the prestigious National Defence College.
The notable appointments he held include Commanding Officer Air Engineering Wing, Sierra Leone/Liberia; Commander, Nigerian Air Force Station, Calabar; Deputy Director, Air Engineering, Nigeria Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commander 333 Logistics Group, Kaduna, Commander, 401 Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja; Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja and Chief of Defence Communications, Defence Headquarters, Abuja.
breaking
2,000 Nigerians banned from traveling abroad for evading COVID-19 tests
The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has banned over 2,000 Nigerians and foreigners from traveling abroad and into the country for one year for evading the Coronavirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the country’s international airports.
The National Incident Manager (NIM) of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Mukhtar Muhammad, disclosed this at its briefing on Monday, in Abuja.
Muhammad said that the names of over 2,000 citizens’ and foreigners had been pasted at all the major federal medical facilities where medical experts were assigned to give care to Nigerians and foreigners that had travelled into the country during the COVID-19 third wave.
He said government had insisted that passengers, who arrived into the country, especially from high risk countries, must be quarantined in a government provided facility, and that the passports of those who failed to comply with the protocol had been suspended for one year.
“We have included the provision of quarantine for passengers, who arrived from high risk countries and people who evaded these protocols have been penalised by publishing their names, as well as suspending their passports for one year.
“Let me assure you that so far we have published the list of over 2,000 people who evaded quarantine in our health facilities. And we have gone ahead to ensure that their passports are suspended, so, for every action there are consequences,” he said
Recall that
the PSC on May 1, 2021, issued a Travel Advisory for Passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey.
The precautionary measures were a necessary step to mitigate the risk of importation of variants of concern and breaking the chain of transmission to the population, according to the chairman, Boss Mustapha.
Under the measures, passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within fourteen (14) days prior to the visit to Nigeria, were required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.
But many passengers failed to observe the compulsory isolation or to present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven, various findings have shown.
The PSC had previously also published names and passport numbers of defaulters.
breaking
PDP replies Sheriff, says Nigerians can’t live with poverty for next 40 years
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to perish the thoughts of All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling the country for 40 years.
The PDP, while reacting on Monday through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were resolute in their decision not to allow the APC and its associated bloodletting, killings, violations, corruption and economic hardship in our polity, beyond May 29, 2023.
Ologbondiyan said the PDP’s position was predicated on the “arrogant and reckless assertion” by Sheriff that their aspiration was to continue to foist APC in government for the next 40 years, in defiance of the decision by Nigerians to do away with their party by 2023.
“Ali Modu Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.
“Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.
“The PDP, therefore, has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travellers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to nought,” he added.
Latest News
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Banditry: Nigerien troops rescue Nigerian soldiers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
How shutdown of mobile phone services in Zamfara, Katsina is silently killing residents — Report
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Insecurity: 330,000 Nigerians seeking refuge in Chad, Niger, Cameroon
-
NEWS1 day ago
Striking doctors yet to contact Fed Govt on new demands – Ngige
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits release 10 more students of Kaduna Baptist College
-
NEWS1 day ago
Muslim mob allegedly kills Pastor for converting man to Christian in Kano
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Charlyboy preaches in church, redeems pledge to female keke rider, Amarachi