Monday, April 17, 2023
Mohamed Salah sets new Premier League record with Liverpool goal vs Leeds United

Liverpool hit Leeds for six as Mo Salah inspires much-needed win

Mohamed Salah has set a new Premier League record with his goal for Liverpool against Leeds United on Monday evening.

Salah has now scored the most left-footed goals in Premier League history with his goal against Leeds

The Egyptian forward goal was his 106th in the Premier League with his left foot, which means the Egypt international overtakes former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, who scored 105 Premier League goals with his left foot during his career.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Elland Road, while Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead with an excellent near-post finish.

It’s likely that Salah will keep this record for many years to come as his nearest challenger is currently Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, who has scored 65 goals with his left foot in the Premier League.

All other players in the top 10 list have either retired or have left the Premier League.

In the second half against Leeds, Salah struck his second of the game with another near finish which has taken his overall tally to 107 left-footed goals.



MOST LEFT-FOOTED GOALS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY

Mohamed Salah – 107
Robbie Fowler – 105
Robin van Persie – 94
Ryan Giggs – 83
Riyad Mahrez – 65
Romelu Lukaku – 60
Olivier Giroud – 50
David Silva – 49
Daniel Sturridge – 47
Louis Saha – 46

Salah also had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

 

