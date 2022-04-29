SPORTS
Mohamed Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year for 2021/22
Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year for 2021/22.
Salah, 29, has scored an impressive 22 goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier League games to help propel Jurgen Klopp’s side to second in the table, just a point behind champions Man City with five games left this season.
In total, the Egypt international has been involved in 30 goals and 14 assists in only 44 matches in all competitions.
Salah is also the current top scorer in the Premier League after netting 22 times, five more than Heung-Min Son and Cristiano Ronaldo, while the forward is also the leading assist maker in the top flight having managed one more than team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool have already won the League Cup, as well as reaching the final of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League.
SPORTS
CAF postpones CHAN 2023 draw ceremony
The draw ceremony for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) has postponed.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has initially scheduled the event for Friday, April 29, 2022.However, CAF has now postponed it indefinitely, with a new date to be confirmed later.
The CHAN is a tournament for players who ply their trade in domestic leagues around the continent.
Nigeria failed to qualify for the last edition in Cameroon, while Morocco has won the last two tournaments.
The Atlas Lions defeated Eagles Mali 2-0 in the final of CHAN 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde.
SPORTS
EPL: Thomas Tuchel names two Chelsea stars that caused 1-1 draw with Man United
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has said that his side could have won their Premier League game against Manchester United on Thursday night had Timo Werner and Kai Havertz performed well.
The Blues left Old Trafford sharing the point with underperforming Ralf Rangnick’s men after Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Marcos Alonso’s opener.
The west Londoners missed plenty of chances to put the Red Devils to the sword, just like Liverpool and Arsenal did last week.
Romelu Lukaku came off the bench as Havertz and Werner led the line for the Blues, but the two Germans failed to take their chances as David de Gea made a string of saves.
Tuchel was frustrated by their displays and wanted more from them and claimed the players ‘lacked determination’ in the box.
“We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game,” he told the press after the game.
“I think the two [Werner and Havertz] did not reach their peak performance today and if they did we were now the winners,” the German said while given reasons for taking them off in the second half.
“That’s it but no need to point the fingers, we had enough chances to score today,” he said.
SPORTS
EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick
Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he is yet to speak to Erik ten Hag, who has been hired as the club’s next permanent manager.
Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a short-term contract until the end of the 2021/2022 season.
And last week, United agreed an initial three-year deal with Ajax’s Ten Hag, to come in at the end of the current campaign.
Rangnick has admitted he is yet to speak to the Dutchman, but insists he is available to talk if Ten Hag chooses.
“His focus is on Ajax now and trying to win the title now.
“My focus is on our club and getting the best possible results. Whenever he has time or would like to speak I’m available, but I would not want to contact him on my own account right now,” Rangnick said.
