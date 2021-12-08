Mohamed Salah matches Ian Rush’s 34-year-old Liverpool record in AC Milan win

Mohamed Salah equalled a Liverpool record that had stood unmatched for over three decades after netting in the Reds 2-1 win over AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori had stabbed the Serie A giants into a shock lead at the San Siro before Salah drew the Reds level with a pinpoint finish. Divock Origi nodded home shortly after the break to complete the turnaround.

And by doing so, Salah became the first Liverpool player to net more than 20 goals in five consecutive seasons since Ian Rush managed the feat between 1981 and 1987.

The Egyptian has taken his game to another level since arriving at Anfield from Roma back in 2017.

Despite failing to set the world alight during a stint with Chelsea, Salah has emerged as one of the Premier League ‘s most prolific finishers during his time at Anfield.