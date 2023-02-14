Mohamed Salah has a new "best" Liverpool player and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho agree

Sure he can do it in a dreadful team performance at Wolves, but could Stefan Bajcetic perform well when the real Liverpool show up?

There have been times in recent weeks when you thought that we’d never know as poor display followed poor display, but as the tired grown-ups returned for the Merseyside derby the kid stood up. He was superb.

“He’s a great player and person, he always tries to work hard,” was Mohamed Salah’s take on it after the match, before he added “since he started playing for us, he has been our best player.”

The teenager, standing alongside his team-mate as they spoke to Sky Sports, seemed to be taken aback by that as he blushed, but Salah was right.

And by performing so well as Jordan Henderson and, perhaps a bit more surprisingly, Fabinho returned to the side, Bajcetic proved that his fine form of recent weeks hasn’t been by chance, and his role in this team isn’t just to be the kid who runs around and looks as though he’s trying when so many aren’t.

There was a real quality to Bajcetic’s display against Everton on a personal level, but he also gave his two senior team-mates in the midfield – two players so short on confidence and energy this season – the platform to do what comes naturally.

Henderson in particular took to that platform and then ran all over it, pressing intently and at one point knocking Jordan Pickford over to the delight of the Kop.

Fabinho still had his issues, with a couple of wayward passes in particular bringing out the wobbles, but he benefited so much from Bajcetic and Henderson doing the running in front of him, something that has been so sorely lacking from Liverpool this season.

“To be fair, I played in a different position, I thought it would be less comfortable but it was good and I enjoyed it a lot,” he said when he spoke to Sky alongside Salah.

“Mo is probably one of the best players ever in Liverpool history so it is nice to hear a legend say that [he’s been the best player] to me.

“I won more confidence playing at Anfield for a couple of games so I always love a tackle so I combine both and that is good.

“It’s crazy, I was playing under 18s a year ago and now I am playing at Anfield and that just happened in one year and I am really enjoying it.”

That infectious enthusiasm spread to his midfield colleagues and helped Liverpool win a battle in an area of the pitch Everton would have targeted.