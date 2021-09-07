NEWS
Miyetti Allah lambasts Katsina governor for saying most bandits are Fulani
The Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has lambasted the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari for saying most bandits are of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself.
In recent times, many states in the Northern part of the country have witnessed a series of attacks by suspected bandits, leading to abductions, murder and cattle rustling, a development that has stirred public outcry.
Speaking on Monday as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, the governor had alleged many of the bandits are Fulani indigenes whose main occupation is rearing cattle.
“They are the same people like me, who speak the same language like me, who profess the same religious beliefs like me. So, what we have here on ground are bandits; they are not aliens, they are people we know, they are people that have been living with us for 100 of years,” Masari had said.
“The infiltration we have from some West African countries and North African countries are also people of the Fulani extraction.
“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis whether it is palatable or it is not palatable but that is the truth. I am not saying 100% of them are Fulani but majority of them are, and these are people who live in the forest and their main occupation is rearing of cattle.”
Speaking on Tuesday, the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Alhassan, asked Nigerians to ignore the governor.
“Did you take that drunkard serious? My governor, do you take him serious? Can’t you see that he is already tired? Records should come from security operatives, not a confused human being.
“He knows them now, is he not a Fulani man? All of them talking, they are stealing security votes, they should find solutions, create ranches for these herders and accommodate them.
“Which people do you find along the Sahel Sahara desert? They are many tribes, is it by physique that you now identify a Fulani man? The bandits are criminals, why should you attach tribe to it, that’s why we are not happy. You don’t need to attach a tribe because it will affect innocent person.
“Forget that man, that man is the worst Governor Katsina has had; we are just praying for his time to lapse.”
Service of songs kicks off activities marking funeral of Governor Abiodun’s father [VIDEO]
Activities marking the funeral Service of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s father, Emmanuel Abiodun has begun in grand style.
A service of songs was held today in Iperu as part of activities for the burial of Pa Abiodun.
Pa Abiodun died on Monday, August 2, 2021, in UK at the age of 89 after a brief illness.
See VIDEO of the event:
Taliban: 5 things to know about Afghanistan new leader, Mohammad Hassan Akhund
A senior Taliban official, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, was on Tuesday, named the head of Afghanistan’s new government.
The spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid announced the appointment to the media in Kabul.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the political office, was appointed as Akhund’s deputy.
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of late Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, was named as defence minister.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network (a U.S. designated terror group), is the interior minister.
The emergence of Akhund was not entirely unexpected although some had thought Baradar would lead the government.
Here are five things to know about the new leader…
- Akhund, in his 60s, hails from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban.
2. Akhund has Pashtun lineage from Ahmad Shah Durrani, the founder of modern Afghanistan (circa 1700s).
3. Akhund is the author of several works on Islam.
4. Akhund was an associate of the late founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar.
5. Akhund has been close to current supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada for two decades.
Top Nigerian university dismisses senior lecturer for sexual misconduct
A senior lecturer in the Department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Adebayo Mosobalaje, has been dismissed for ‘sexual misconduct’ by the school authorities.
This was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, titled, ‘Sexual harassment: OAU dismisses another lecturer’.
The statement read, “In its avowed determination to rid the University of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion, the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer who was found guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.
“The decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.
“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.”
Since 2018 when the story of sexual harassment allegations against a professor of accounting at the university’s faculty of administration, Richard Akindele, went viral, the institution has regularly been in the news for similar reasons.
Akindele, who was dismissed by the university, was also found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment following his prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). He has since been released.
There is also the unresolved case of a lecturer of International Relations, Bisi Olaleye, and another at the school’s Centre for Distance Learning, Monday Omo-Etan.
