NEWS
Miyetti Allah disowns national scribe’s attack on Katsina governor
Fulani herders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Katsina State branch, has disowned the verbal attacks made by its National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, on Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.
The group said the national scribe’s attack on the governor did not reflect the views and opinion of the association The Katsina State Chairman of the Group, Hassan Kuraje, while addressing the newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat, Katsina, sought the governor’s forgiveness.
“We are law abiding citizens, the Secretary General is standing on his own, although he has already shown remorse. The National leadership of our association is coming to Katsina in the next one week to beg the governor.
‘’We wish to make it clear that the utterances made by the National Secretary against the governor remains unacceptable to us,’’ the group said.
The Group also acknowledged the all the supports they have received so far from the Governor, especially in the demarcation of cattle routes, provision of animal feeds and other tremendous supports and empowerments
Recall that the Secretary-General had during an interview with an online medium described Governor Masari as power-drunk, for saying that most bandits are of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself.
NEWS
Yoruba Nation supporters storm Igboho for fresh agitations after Sheikh Gumi’s visit
Agitators for the Yoruba Nation and supporters of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, are set to resume their protest on Saturday (today) in Igboho town, Oyo State.
This rally is coming days after controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi visited the Oyo State town and confirmed herdsmen grazing – a move which was condemned by Yoruba elder statesmen including the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams.
Adams and others had described Gumi’s visit to Igboho community as provocative and drumming for trouble.
The rally on Saturday by Yoruba Nation supporters is based on solidarity and support for Sunday Igboho who is currently in detention in Cotonou.
Sunday Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, in a broadcast disclosed that the rally would take place in Igboho town, the community of his embattled principal.
Igboho is from Aladikun compound in Modeke, Igboho, Oyo State.
The 48-year-old agitator who was first detained at the Brigade économique et financière (BEF), is currently at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.
In the last judgment, the Cour De’appal De Cotonou ordered that Igboho should be kept in prison custody.
Koiki said, “Yoruba Nation Rally will be happening in the town of our Father, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosa – Date: 11th of September 2021 – Time: 10:00am Host: Gbogbo Omo Yoruba Agbaye”
NEWS
Bandits demand foodstuffs, livestock as ransom
The closure of many markets across the North West is taking a heavy toll on bandits as they are reportedly demanding food to release their captives.
At least four governors closed markets in their states as part of measures to check banditry.
Few days after the closure of markets in some rural areas in Sokoto, bandits demanded food to release their captives.
A resident of Sabo Birni, who pleaded anonymity narrated, how the child of one of his neighbours regained freedom after giving out food items.
“They abducted a daughter of one man in our village and when he could not raise the money, they asked him to bring 10 measures of rice to collect the girl and they kept their promises,”
Another resident of Sokoto revealed how bandits requested for food items and drinks to release an abducted driver.
“They initially demanded for N15 million before later agreed to accept N600,000.
“They asked his employer who is my friend to use the money to buy bags of rice, crates of energy drinks (Fearless), cartons of spaghetti, cigarettes and bring the remaining change to them. The man is still trying to raise the money,” he said
A security analyst, Aminu Bala Sokoto (rtd), said the situation has shown that the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara is yielding result.
“The operation is crippling them because it is not only targeting them, it is also targeting their storage facilities. They are now in a state of disarray, looking for survival.
“And their situation is compounded with the shut down of GSM network in Zamfara and Katsina because they cannot reach out to the relatives of their captives.
“I hope the shut down will cover other states in the region,” he said
NEWS
Three abducted Obasanjo’s workers regain freedom
Three workers of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who were abducted around Kobape area of Ogun State have been rescued on Friday.
Three abducted workers of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, have regained their freedom.
The victims who are workers at the former President’s farm, located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of Ogun, were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village.
Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said they were released following the pressure mounted on the kidnappers.
Oyeyemi said the Anti-Kidnapping and SWAT operatives had been in the bush since the incident happened,mounting serious pressure on them.
“Since yesterday (Thursday) our anti-kidnapping and SWAT operatives have been in the bush searching for them.
“They were able to trace them to the bush behind Day Waterman College. They have been there since yesterday.
“This evening, they released them unhurt without any ransom.”
Latest News
- Sex For Role: A complete list of Nollywood celebrities accused of sexual misconduct before Odunlade Adekola’s case
- ‘I’m afraid to lose you: Funke Akindele’s husband JJC Skillz says as he shares romantic video from anniversary
- Yoruba Nation supporters storm Igboho for fresh agitations after Sheikh Gumi’s visit
- Bandits demand foodstuffs, livestock as ransom
- Miyetti Allah disowns national scribe’s attack on Katsina governor
Trending
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP Crisis: Court rejects Secondus’ new suit following CJN’s warning
-
SPORTS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Arsenal sign 9-year-old kid from Kaduna
-
NEWS1 day ago
Again, Kanu’s brother visits separatist leader in detention
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Neymar demands more respect from Brazil fans
-
NEWS1 day ago
Telecom services shut down in President Buhari’s home state
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
3 reasons to be naked often
-
LIFESTYLES10 hours ago
Why women are attracted to men with tattoos
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits are going to hell — Buhari’s aide tackles Sheikh Gumi over calls for Amnesty