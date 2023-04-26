Missing Enugu APGA governorship aspirant found dead

A governorship aspirant during the last governorship election in Enugu State, Mr Dons Udeh has been found dead.

Ude, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, went missing since Saturday, was found lying lifeless at the 9th-mile area of Enugu..

His vehicle was also said to have been recovered.

According to a family source, his vehicle and phone were recovered long before today but the police are yet to make any official statement on the incident.

It is unclear whether he was a victim of kidnapping or assassination.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe is yet to respond to the enquiry.