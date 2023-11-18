



Misfits boxing star Armz Korleone sparked concerns over his health after he needed to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher following his latest victory over Malcolm Minikon. The pair fought in their rematch some 20 months after their first bout, which Armz won by unanimous decision, and it was the same result in London on Friday night in the latest Misfits show.

Armz, whose real name is Baffour Boateng, was on the undercard of Misfits Boxing’s latest show, which took place at York Hall, as he faced Minikon for the second time in the rematch of their March 2022 clash. He secured a knockdown in the first round of the bout which proved to be the difference as he took control against Minikon. But the rap artist and bodybuilder, who is built with a massive frame and weighs in excess of 17st, began to tire towards the end of the 12 minutes. The 30-year-old was left in a bad way after the fight and appeared to be unable to stand without the aid of one of his team members, as he swayed from left to right and looked woozy.

He was declared the winner by an unanimous verdict, but needed to be held up as his victory was confirmed. Recognising the issue, Derek Chisora could be seen splashing his head with water to perk him up. But Armz could be seen laying on the floor moments later after collapsing, as medics began to treat him. He was later stretchered out of the ring, although it was later reported by Boxing UK that Armz had made a full recovery after receiving treatment for exhaustion. Questions were raised by fans on social media about his condition, as it is now the second time that the combat fighter has been left in such a state after beating Minikon. After their first fight, Armz required a stretcher to be brought in as he’d been left dead on his feet following the four-round encounter – and there were obvious concerns for his health as their rematch proved to be much of the same.

The MMA fighter recently revealed he had reduced the amount of weight lifting he does in training after stepping up combat training: “When it comes to mixed martial arts, there is no room for weight training, unless you make time,” he said. “Mixed martial arts and boxing are two different sports, when I do my mixed martial arts training, there’s a lot of wrestling, a lot of jiu-jitsu, striking, boxing, kickboxing. “For two hours you’re constantly getting slammed on the floor, you’re doing locks, getting choked out, then you have to do striking. So after all of that, there’s not really any room for weight lifting. But I’ve been pushing myself, so I do still get my weight lifting in.” KSI commented on the fight and praised the likes of Armz and Minikon for providing entertainment. The Misfits CEO wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Misfits 011 was so good man. Congrats to all the fighters. Put on a hell of a show.”





