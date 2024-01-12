



Influencer promotion Misfits Boxing has had its licence suspended by the Professional Boxing Association following fears over participant safety. The promotion, launched by CEO KSI in 2022, has emerged to the fore in recent years, with names like Tommy Fury and Elle Brooke featuring on exciting cards.

Since it was launched, Misfits Boxing has grown exponentially in recent years. It has been one of the driving bodies for the rise of influencer boxing, helping the sport develop and create viral events. However, on Friday afternoon, the PBA announced it had decided to suspend the promotion’s licenses. The PBA cited several issues, including participant safety. The statement read: “Misfits Boxing: Due to clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulation, bringing boxing into disrepute and in the interest of boxer safety, Misfits Boxing Promoters’ licenses have been suspended and disciplinary hearings will follow for such license holders.” Misfits Boxing are set to hold their next event on Saturday, January 20. There are several big names on the card, including AJ Bunker and Elle Brooke who are due to face off in a highly-anticipated bout.

The card is also due to feature TikTok star Ed Matthews, who is billed to headline the event against an opponent who is yet to be confirmed. There has been no official statement from the promotion over whether the event will go ahead or not. Since 2022 when KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji – launched the promotion, Misfits has continued to grow and stage high-profile boxing events. Given the names involved in its management and competition, the events receive plenty of publicity and get eyes on the competition, which undoubtedly leads to revenue. Last October, KSI met professional boxer Fury in the ring at a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester. The bout attracted headlines across the world, with Fury emerging victorious via decision – although both men were criticised for the subpar quality of their perforances.

After the fight, KSI insisted he had been robbed of a result on the aftermath, but the PBA dismissed his claims and refused to overturn the decision. The body released a statement, which read: “The PBA confirms that an independent review panel, consisting of two of the country’s leading King’s Counsel and a third lawyer, has determined that there are no grounds to overturn the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight result from October 14, 2023.” It was a frustrating decision for KSI to take given five months earlier, the PBA overturned his knockout win over Joe Fournier. The PBA found the YouTuber used an illegal elbow strike to secure the victory. On the undercard of KSI vs Fury, former mixed martial artist Dillon Danis made his boxing debut against social media star – and KSI’s business partner – Logan Paul but the clash was a farce; Danis attempted a jiu-jitsu choke in the final round, leading security to enter the ring as a brawl broke out between the American duo. Paul was subsequently declared the winner by disqualification.





