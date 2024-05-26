Elle Brooke’s impressive start to her boxing career continued as she earned a draw against the experienced Paige VanZant, and even knocked down the former UFC fighter with a brutal right hand. In Brooke’s biggest test to date she proved herself against the American mixed-martial artist but the OnlyFans creators couldn’t be separated on the night.
Brooke wasn’t given much of a chance heading into the fight, with many fans assuming that VanZant, a former UFC fighter and bare-knuckle boxer would cruise past her opponent who transitioned into the sport as an influencer. But to Brooke’s credit, she oozed confidence and backed it up on Saturday.
“I know that she’s had a couple of bare-knuckle [fights] but it’s still a little bit more awkward in the stances, it’s not exactly the same sport,” Brooke said before the fight. “I think that I probably have the advantage in the boxing ring.
“I am confident that I will win, but she is the hardest opponent to date. She’s a mixed martial artist. She’s been fighting her whole life. So she’s definitely more experienced than me, but I definitely feel I have the edge when it comes to boxing.”
Elsewhere on the card, former NFL player Le’Veon Bell beat Tristan Hamm, cruising to victory via unanimous decision following a dominant display. Bell is now 2-1 in professional boxing, while Hamm is now 1-1 after winning his debut fight against Rodney Petersen by knockout.
Misfits 15 results in full
Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant ruled split draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47)
Le’Veon Bell def. Tristan Hamm via unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 50-44)
YuddyGangTV def. Lil CraCra via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
Anthony Vargas def. Jeremy Park via unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)
Killer Bee def. Silvia Fernandez via unanimous decision (scores still pending)
Alaena Vampira vs. Loza ruled split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38)
Alysia Magen def. Fangs via unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)
