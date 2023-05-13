Misfits boxers on undercard of KSI fight weigh in at nearly 57 stone combine

YouTube stars Wings of Redemption and Boogie2988 tipped the scales at a combined weight of 57 stone ahead of their heavyweight bout on the KSI vs Joe Fournier undercard. Wings, whose real name is Jordie Jordan, weighed in at 404.3lb (just under 29 stone) while Boogie, real name Steven Williams, came in slightly lighter at 391.6lb (28 stone).

The pair made their names on YouTube in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Wings rose to fame by playing Call of Duty while Boogie became known for his comedy sketches. They will meet each other on Saturday night over three one and half minute rounds at Wembley Arena. Neither man has fought before but are set to throw down in front of a sold-out capacity crowd later tonight. In an interview with the Daily Mirror ahead of fight night, Boogie spoke of the arduous journey to get to this point. He said: “I would have told you five years ago there was no way I would have been able to leave America. This fight would have killed me, once I got to London what could I have done? Use a wheelchair to get around from restaurant to restaurant?

“I think it’s a miracle that I’m here, six years ago I got gastric bypass surgery and lost 200lb. I’ve also focused on my brain. “I saw a psychedelic therapist earlier in the year and I realised how wrong I was about life. I was also so afraid and scared of everything. I realised the point of life is a game to be played to have fun and that’s what I’m here to do.”