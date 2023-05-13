Misfits boxer stops influencer rival in 57 stone slugfest on KSI vs Joe Fournier undercard | Boxing | Sport





WingsOfRedemption stopped Boogie2988 in the second round of their Misfits Boxing heavyweight bout. The fight billed as the ‘heaviest fight in influencer boxing’ saw both men tip the scales at a combined weight of 800lb with Wings, real name Jordie Jordan weighing in at 404.3lb and Boogie, real name Steven Williams coming in slightly lighter at 391.6lb.

Before the fight, Wings had assured fans that he would go after Boogie from the off and go after him he did. From the opening bell, Boogie was on the front foot, landing a series of clubbing right hands that led to a standing count in the first minute of the contest. There was little in the way of clean boxing technique as is to be expected from two novices, particularly ones of their size but it was nevertheless entertaining for as long as it lasted. Early on in the bout, Boogie had his shorts comedically refastened and tapped up after they slipped from his hips following a flurry from Wings. Boogie barely made it out of the first and began to turn his back on his opponent, leading to a warning from the referee.

Although Boogie did pluck up the courage to come steaming out of the gates in the second, he would ultimately walk onto a barrage of punches that would lead to a second standing count and the fight being waved off. But Boogie won’t be left disheartened for too long as the victory for him was simply stepping into the ring. Speaking to the Mirror, he detailed the hurdles he has had to overcome in order to get to this fight. MORE TO FOLLOW We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story. For the latest news and breaking news visit: . Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you. Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time. We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.









Source link