The Misfits 19 fight between Dawood Savage and Deji had a farcical ending on Thursday night as the defeated boxer fell to the floor with his final action of the fight, despite the fact he hadn’t been punched. The contest ended in the early stages of the third round as Deji eased to victory.
Savage and Deji took to the ring as part of the undercard ahead of the eagerly-anticipated clash between AnEsonGib and Slim Albaher.
Nine separate fights had been scheduled on the undercard, but the bout between HSTikkyTokky and Masai Warrior was cancelled at the last minute.
