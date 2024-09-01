TikTok sensation HSTikkyTokky was at the centre of a brawl with boxing fans after his misfits triumph over George Fensom in Dublin. The content creator threw a punch before nearly succeeding in launching a chair into the crowd.
HS recorded a victory over former Love Island contestant Fensom in a complete mismatch of a fight. The comical bout saw him knock down his opponent three times before the referee called an end to the event.
But that was only the start of the chaos as HS approached an individual in the crowd, who some fans pointed out was potentially another YouTuber. At first, the two men exchanged words before tensions rose.
HS, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, allegedly spat before throwing a strong punch at the individual. Others raced to the front of the crowd to get involved. Security were present and one made a miraculous catch to prevent HS from throwing a chair into the crowd of fans.
He picked up the chair and proceeded to throw it, only for a security guard to act quickly to stop it from hitting anyone. The scenes came just after HS called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and the former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney.
The online personality bellowed: “I’m coming for f***ing every influencer in this scene. Jake Paul can get smoked. Zherka can get smoked.
“Everyone can get f***ing smoked… Wayne Rooney can f***ing get it.”
Misfits boxing sees content creators from around the world take to the ring. It has been a hugely successful endeavour which counts the popular YouTuber KSI among its founders.
As part of the 17th series, former Premier League champion Danny Simpson fought content creator Danny Aarons. The match ended in a draw with both fighters having some success during an epic contest.
Simpson insists he would entertain a rematch and is prepared to go through further training in an effort to beat Aarons next time. The former Man Utd and Leicester right-back said: “I think Danny knows that I tried to jump in last minute.
“Maybe I’ll get the chance to have it again with a full camp and learn to box a bit more. I’d love to come back and have the opportunity.”
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!