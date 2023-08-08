Ministerial screening: El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi may be re-invited

Spokesperson of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu said the Upper Chambers may re-invite the three ministerial nominees, who are yet to be confirmed after their screening.

Adaramodu, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, disclosed this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday.

Recall that the Senate had on Monday withheld the ministerial confirmation of three ministerial nominees over pending “security clearance.”

The three ministerial nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate are ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State and ex-Nexim Bank Managing Director, Stella Okotete (Delta State).

The lawmaker said, “The question raised about them is an ongoing issue. So, once the Senate is satisfied, definitely, if we need to invite them to the chamber for the re-confirmation and re-screening, then we’ll do that.”

The Senate had on Monday approved and confirmed the ministerial nominations of 45 other appointees of President Bola Tinubu after a voice vote.

However, the Senate withheld the ministerial confirmation of El-Rufai and two others pending “security clearance”.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had said, “Just to mention that for the avoidance of doubt, the Senate has so far approved and confirmed the nomination of 45 ministers out of the total 48 ministerial nominees sent to us by the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The others are still awaiting security clearance.”

But, speaking on the development, Adaramodu said, “If security is not satisfied, Senate cannot be satisfied. It depends on what security agencies and the person that nominates them say.”

The 45 nominees cleared by the Senate are Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.