Ministerial list: Wike, Ganduje fail DSS screening

Indications emerged at the weekend that two immediate past governors, Nyesom Wike of (Rivers) and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje(Kano) have allegedly failed to pass the Department of State Service’s (DSS) anti-corruption test.

The duo worked hard for President Bola Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election and were seen as top contenders for positions in Tinubu’s cabinet.

A highly placed security source at the weekend said the DSS did not clear two ministerial nominees, who are former governors, based on allegations of corruption brought against them before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the source, the security agency allegedly refused to clear the two former governors based on a series of petitions written against them over allegations bordering on fraud and embezzlement.

The source further added that when the two affected former governors appeared before the DSS screening committee, they were confronted with the petitions and other relevant documents attached to the petitions.

Wike along with some officials of the Rivers State government have been accused of illegal withdrawal of N118billion public funds.

Ganduje on the other hand has many corruption cases to answer.

Sources at the presidency had last week hinted that the ministerial list was ready, but that a few adjustments were being made by the President.

One of the sources disclosed that two former governors and two other persons, whose names were initially penciled down by the President, have been withdrawn and replaced with new names.

The source noted that with Ganduje failing the DSS screening exercise, the President is being propelled to nominate him as possible replacement for the former chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned last week

The source, however, added that it was no clear what role Wike will play in Tinubu’s government after failing the DSS screening exercise.