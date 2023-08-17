Thursday, August 17, 2023
Ministerial list: Tinubu will be new Petroleum Minister – Buhari’s ex-aide, Ahmad

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s ex-Communication aide, Bashir Ahmad, has hinted on who may become the new Minister of Petroleum.

Ahmad claimed that  President Bola Tinubu is the potential minister of Petroleum Resources.

He noted that Tinubu took after former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari, who opted to assign the ministry to themselves.

Tweeting, Ahmad wrote: “President Bola Tinubu is our potential Minister of Petroleum Resources. He will be following in the footsteps of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, who occupied the post during their tenures.

“This time there are two junior ministers under the Ministry, a Minister of State for Petroleum and a Minister of State for Gas Resources.”

Tinubu has failed to name a minister of petroleum resources as he assigns ministerial portfolios.

During his administration, Buhari assigned the ministry to himself and named Timipre Sylva the Minister of State for Petroleum.

However, President Tinubu has split the ministry into two as he formed his cabinet.

 

