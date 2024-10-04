Minister of Education, Adebayo Adelabu’s Whatsapp number hacked

The Whatsapp number of Nigeria’s minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has been hacked.

The spokesperson to the minister, Bolaji Tunji disclosed this in a terse notice on Thursday night.

He warned Nigerians to disregard any appeal for money or assistance any financial support through the compromised phone number.

“HM of power number has been hacked on Wattsapp.Kindly disregard any appeal for money or any assistance for financial support through the number 08022901928”, the statement reads.

This comes barely six days ago after the WhatsApp mobile phone number of the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman was hacked.

Earlier, the WhatsApp number of the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, was also hacked.