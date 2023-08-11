Box office King and award-winning comedian, Ayo Makun better known as AY has lashed out at those slamming him for child abuse.

The comedian who has temporarily relocated to the US after fire gutted his Lagos mansion, had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter sweeping the floor.

The actor stated that the hotline for Child Help National Child Abuse isn’t available in Atlanta.

Speaking to his critics, he told them to mind their business or he will send the fire that burned down his house to theirs.

“The ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline is not available in Atlanta. Mind your business or I will send the same fire that b….n my house to your house. Let the poor comedian BREATHE”.

Fire guts Ayo Makun’s Lagos mansion

It is no longer news that AY and his family lost their valuables and house to a fire incident.

Since the incident, the comedian has temporarily relocated to the US with his family.

The filmmaker revealed that he is finally spending time with family in Atlanta.

Counting his blessings, he stated that he has many reasons to thank God for our lives.

“I am finally spending time with family in Atlanta after my US and Canada tour. I have so many reasons to thank God for our lives”.

Ayo Makun pens deep message after fire incident

In an appreciation post, Ayo Makun shared a deep message.

Sharing photos of him and his wife from his daughter’s church dedication last year, AY stated that pain can be temporary when one finds the right partner to journey with.

He noted how the pain may last a minute or an hour, a day, or a year, but eventually, it will subside and something else will take its place.

In a message to his wife, he stated that as they continue to walk through the journey of life together, they shall replace the lies of their enemies with the truth of God.

AY appreciated all for thinking of them during their difficult times.