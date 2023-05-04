Military warns politicians plotting to scuttle May 29 inauguration

The Military High Command has warned those planning to scuttle May 29 handover to shelve the idea.

It specifically said its officers are on standby to forestall any unwanted happening in the country before, during and after the transition billed to hold at the end of the month.

Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, gave the warning while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the bi-weekly press briefing.

Two weeks ago, the Defence Headquarter had vowed to track down anybody planning to destabilise the peace of the country during the inauguration.

Responding to a question at Thursday’s briefing, Danmadami said the military had not seen reasons why the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu will not hold.

“As far as internal security is concerned, the police still remain the lead agency. The armed forces and other security operatives are only playing a supportive role. I will reiterate that we are on standby to make sure that nothing unwanted happens.”

“The issue of threat to the security and stability of the country is addressed promptly. Elections have come and gone. For the presidential election, a winner has been announced.

“There is a transition committee in place comprising all members of the security agencies, ministries and agencies of government to make sure the event is held successfully and without a glitch.

“We don’t see reasons why there should be a problem during the activity. The inauguration will come and go and nothing will happen. We are not going to relent at ensuring there is peace and stability across the length and breath of the country,” the senior military officer said.

Also reacting to issues of security in Kaduna, particularly Southern Kaduna, Danmadami urged residents of the State to detach the military from any form of sentiments.

He said the military is always ready to help, adding any matter reported to the high command against any of its personnel will thoroughly be investigated.

“Whether we like it or not, sentiment will always come up, particularly when things are not favorable to your disposition. As it is normal in the military, when such allegations are raised, a board of inquiry would be raised to investigate the allegations.”

“And whatever the outcomes and recommendations, they will be made to those commanders and it would be done accordingly,” he added.