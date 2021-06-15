NEWS
Military gunships kill’ over 1,000 cows in Nasarawa
Two military aircraft have killed over 1,000 cows in multiple attacks on Fulani settlements in Keana and Doma local government areas of Nasarawa State.
Fulani leaders and some of the victims told Daily Trust that the attacks were launched between Thursday, June 10 and Sunday, June 13.
Some young Fulani herders tending the cattle sustained injuries while over 500 cows that strayed into neighbouring Benue State have not been recovered yet, victims and witnesses said.
Some sources said hundreds of cows were killed in Giza Development Area of Keana Local Government on the grounds that the military operation was to dislodge bandits from the areas.
It was gathered that Sunday’s operation lasted for three hours and caused tension in the areas as farmers and Fulani herders deserted their homes for fear of being killed.
Over 1000 cows were killed and several others were left wounded.
“The aircraft that carried out the operation were under the command of Operation Whirl Stroke of the Nigerian Air Force Base Makurdi in Benue State,” a source said.
The sources said “some bandits shot at a military aircraft; that was what triggered the bombardment of the entire area. One of the gunships was painted in Nigerian Air Force colours while the other one was painted in army green colour.”
However, some Fulani leaders said the attack was without any provocation.
The acting Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Nasarawa State, Bala Mohammed Dabo, said hundreds of cows were also killed between Kwatanbala and Akwanaja in Doma LGA.
“In a separate attack on Thursday in Kuduku of Keana LGA, Alhaji Jigawa lost many cows during the siege. We sat with military officials in Nasarawa State. The commander here represented the overall commander in Benue and he promised that he will escalate the matter to the relevant authorities.
“We pleaded that they should halt the unprovoked siege and killing of cows in Nasarawa State. A governor from neighbouring Benue should stop dictating what is happening in Nasarawa. The Fulani are the most hated people in Nigeria because nobody is speaking for us. We are being killed and maimed and our source of livelihood destroyed without provocation.
“The anti-grazing law in Benue State is just an alibi…It is meant to force the Fulani to extinction. The federal government should rise up to the challenge and salvage our people,” he said.
The Fulani leader also denied encroaching into Benue territory where there is an anti-grazing law.
“There is no justification for gunships to come to Nasarawa territory and kill cows. It would have been different if they were killed in Benue,” he said.
Another victim, Ibrahim Adamu from Akwanaja ward in Kwatanbala of Doma LGA, said 40 of his cows were killed by the gunships on Thursday.
“Our cows had come back home from grazing when the aircraft came and killed them around 6pm. We are in real pain and we pray for help from whatever quarter we can get it. The cows are our source of livelihood,” he said.
The Chairman of Coalition of Fulani Youths Groups of Nigeria (CFYGN), Abdulkareem Bayero, said terrible things were happening in Nasarawa State and have not been reported.
“We are calling on the authorities to intervene on the terrorism against the Fulani. There is no anti-grazing law in Nasarawa and therefore no justification for the air force gunships to come and bomb hundreds of cows of innocent Fulani herdsmen.
“The onslaught has been ongoing for long, the latest started on Thursday. Apart from the cows killed in Awe and Keana LGAs, hundreds of others have fled into Benue State and the locals there have rustled them.
“We need the support of the federal government; we want compensation for our people. Peace will continue to elude the country if this kind of lawlessness will continue,” he said.
The youth leader in Keana, who gave his name as Ya’’u, said: “Around 6am on Sunday, two aircraft from the side of Benue launched sporadic attacks and killed our cows.
“When they came for the second time, around 9am, at a time our people were trying to salvage some of the injured cows, they started bombing them again. More than 500 cows are now missing apart from the hundreds killed.
“We are in distress, we need urgent intervention. Government must talk to the military to stop the offensive. We are compelled to suspect that the government at the centre is also complicit because only the federal government has the power to dispatch aircraft to go and bomb a target.
“We are living peacefully in Nasarawa, we don’t have any case with the host communities and we have never been suspected of banditry or kidnapping but our people are now the target of attacks; we are in serious disarray,” he said.
Another victim, Idrissa Zakaria, said he lost over 50 cows, adding that the first attack was launched between Katanbala and Akonoja.
He said the gunships moved to Giza in Keana LGA. “The gunship will come low and shot at the cows; some of the boys tending the cows were also injured.
“We suspect Governor Samuel Ortom of having a hand in this…He is the one who is giving the military resources to attack us,” he said.
Military aware of Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order
Governor Ortom in his response to the allegation that the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) aircraft was bombarding and killing cows belonging to herders in border areas of Benue and Nasarawa states said that the military was aware of President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to shoot-on-sight.
Ortom, through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, added that the people being chased out of the forest were terrorists and not law-abiding Nigerians.
“Remember that Mr President recently gave an order that anyone with AK-47 should be shot. The military is aware that terrorists and bandits bearing AK-47 have occupied the forests from where they come to attack and kill innocent people. Those people being chased out of the forests are terrorists, not law-abiding Nigerians,” Akase said.
On the part of NAF in Benue, the Command Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Wing Commander Chris Erondu, when contacted, directed our correspondent to the media office of NAF headquarters in Abuja for comments on the matter.
When contacted on Sunday, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, told one of our correspondents via telephone that it was not the personnel of the force that carried out the operations.
He said: “That operation in Makurdi is a Defence Headquarters’ operation not an Air Force operation. I wouldn’t even want to comment on that. It was operation Whirl Stroke under Defence Headquarters. It was a joint operation. The best person to talk to is DHQ.”
But the Acting Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, when contacted, did not answer calls to his phone.
Gabkwet, however, described the report that anybody or any animal was killed as “false” noting that banditry activities were already spiralling in the Benue State capital, Makurdi, where some bandits wielding AK-47 were mingling with the locals.
According to him, “the story is totally false. There are some banditry activities not far from Benue State; somewhere very close to Makurdi. It is between Makurdi and Lafia. So, our helicopter went there and tracked some bandits we saw with AK-47.
“In fact, nobody was killed and nothing happened. The bandits ran into the city. Of course, our trackers picked them out but they later went back again. In clear terms, bandits ran into the city and mingled with the locals.”
Farmers, herders affected
It was gathered that farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Giza Development Area who are living at the border area between Nasarawa and Benue states have started migrating from their respective homes of abode to the state capital for fear of the military bombs.
Sources said many of them have abandoned their farmlands and cattle as a result of the alleged bombardment of bandits and kidnappers’ camps.
When contacted, the Director of Personnel Management in Keana LGA, Galadima Abubakar, said he was not aware of military presence or bombardment of bandits and kidnappers.
Efforts to reach out to the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shama, to get the Nasarawa State government’s side of the story proved abortive as several calls to his phone did not go through as of the time of filing in this report.
Also contacted on phone, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Command, ASP Nansel Ranham, said the command was not aware of bombings in Giza and other locations.
NEWS
Abducted Islamiyya pupils fall sick
Some of the 136 abducted pupils of Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State, are reported to have fallen sick in captivity.
Their distraught parents are said to have visited churches and mosques to raise the ransom money.
The bandits had struck at the school about two weeks ago, whisking away 137 schoolchildren into captivity. Thereafter they demanded N200 million ransom. However, the state government said it was keen to have the children released but that it would not pay ransom.
Later, it was reported that one of the kidnapped children, a three-year-old, died after the bandits abandoned him for not keeping up with their pace.
It was learnt yesterday that the bandits contacted the headmaster of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, and reported the children’s ill health.
The bandits told the headmaster that all the abducted pupils were still alive but that some of them had fallen sick because of the conditions they are subjected to over the past two weeks.
The headmaster said that the bandits had lowered their ransom demand from N200 million to N150 million.
“I just finished speaking with them (bandits)and they confirmed all the pupils are alive but you cannot expect them not to be sick with the conditions they are now with the bandits”.
He said the parents of the abducted children had continued to raise money to meet the demands of the bandits.
“They have gone to churches and mosques to raise the ransom,” he said. “The amount raised so far has been a far cry from what the bandits are demanding before they release the pupils.
“I am not part of the committee of the parents going to churches and mosques to solicit for donations for the ransom money to be paid; so I cannot tell you the exact amount of money raised so far,” he said.
Asked whether they were collaborating with the state government to fast-track the release of the pupils, he said, “The government sent Rafi local government chairman and they claimed they were doing something; we don’t know what they are doing.”
Reacting to the development in an interview with LEADERSHIP, the secretary to the government of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, said the bandits could use any kind of strategy to make the parents agitated to pay ransom.
He said the government was clear on non-payment of ransom but not averse to negotiation that will lead to bandits turning a new leaf and be embedded in the grazing reserves policy for them to have a legitimate means of livelihood.
The SSG said the government was in constant touch with the families of the abducted pupils and had given them confidence that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe release of the pupils.
NEWS
Google removes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Play Store
Adamu Garba’s Crowwe social media app has been deleted from Google play store.
Recall that Garba on Thursday urged the Federal Government to shut down Twitter from Nigeria’s internet space after the micro-blogging site deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s post.
Eventually, the federal government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria.
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, who announced the suspension said the platform was suspended because of its persistent use for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.
Reacting, Garba in a tweet said, “Goodbye to Twitter in Nigeria, Welcome to Crowwe. Join us @CrowweApp now!”
Following the development, Nigerians took to google play store to drop horrible reviews on the instant messaging app, which imitates Twitter.
They also reported that Crowwe’s Terms and Conditions were plagiarised word for word from another app, Spotify.
The social networking service has now deleted the Crowwe app.
“Google removes from the Play Store, applications that are perceived to have violated its policy.
“Once your app is removed, the published version of your app won’t be available on Google Play until a compliant update is submitted.
“Until a policy violation has been fixed, don’t republish a removed app,” the app store policy said.
NEWS
Twitter Ban: Buhari has made Nigeria living hell for citizens – Cardinal Okogie
Former Catholic Archbishop of the Lagos Diocese, Cardinal Anthony Okogie has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has made the country a ‘living hell for Nigerians’.
Okogie said Buhari was responsible for the worsening economic and political situation in Nigeria.
He maintained that Nigeria was currently worse than Buhari met it in 2015 when he assumed power.
The former Catholic Archbishop stated this in a statement he issued yesterday titled, ‘Cardinal Okogie: Life at 85.’
Okogie said after failing and refusing to accept responsibility, the Federal Government was clamping down on Twitter and Nigerians using the micro-blogging site.
Okogie urged the Buhari administration to retrace its steps to avoid anarchy.
He also berated the Buhari-led administration over its ban of Twitter in Nigeria.
The Federal government had suspended Twitter claiming that some Nigerians were using the platform for activities against the country’s existence.
Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture had disclosed this in Abuja recently.
However, Okogie accused the Federal Government of throwing tantrums whenever it is criticized.
The statement partly read, “A country fails when instead of reassuring its citizens by actions and policies that the future is secure, it becomes a case of most people planning to flee the country to other climes where their governments are truly functioning. Such is practically our case today. One whose house is on fire should not take to the streets dancing.
“While it is true that our problems did not start under this administration, they seem to have worsened economically and politically in these past six years.
“The sad part is that there is no articulate coordinated response from the government to stem these downward trends, apart from the usual ‘playing the ostrich’ and throwing tantrums when they are criticised, like the rather hasty suspension of Twitter.”
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why you should consider punani steaming
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
The world’s most expensive 4-5!
-
NEWS1 day ago
EFCC arrests former Badoo cult kingpin, Alaka over N250m fraud
-
CELEBRITIES22 hours ago
Toyin Abraham breaks CBN rules, rains cash on Tiwa Savage at a party
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Christian Eriksen sends first public message after horrific on-pitch cardiac arrest
-
NEWS1 day ago
Family announces date for Prophet TB Joshua’s burial
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Zinedine Zidane clashes with journalist after “stupid” Real Madrid question
-
POLITICS1 day ago
‘It’s fake news’: MKO Abiola’s first son, Kola denies eyeing 2023 presidential election