Military finally confirms death of ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has confirmed the killing of Leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi.

Al-Barnawi was killed in the last week of August.

General Irabor spoke on Thursday during the ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communications team at the Presidential Villa , Abuja.

“I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead,” said the CDS.

Al-Barnawi was the son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf who was also killed by security forces in 2009 when he launched a war against the Nigerian state.

Al-Barnawi fell less than two months after he consolidated his grip following the death of Shekau.

He had in an audio released in Kanuri language confirmed the death of Shekau and the triumph of his faction.