Military eliminates 31 bandits, destroys camps in Katsina

The Nigerian military has carried out successful operations in Katsina State, neutralizing 31 bandits and demolishing their hideouts in two separate missions.

In the first operation, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma engaged bandits in Maigora village, Faskari LGA, killing 12, including a top commander known as Dogo, and capturing seven motorcycles.

The encounter began when terrorists attacked the village, resulting in five bandit casualties. Later, seven more were killed as they regrouped for a counterattack but faced superior military firepower.

a separate offensive, the air component of Operation Fansan Yamma launched strikes on bandit hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari LGA, targeting the camps of notorious bandit leaders Alhaji Gero and Alhaji Riga. At least 19 bandits were eliminated, and their strongholds were destroyed.

Military intelligence reports confirm that security forces are intensifying operations in the North West, focusing on disrupting the bandits’ supply chains and preventing them from regrouping.

Aerial and ground surveillance continues to track any fleeing criminals.