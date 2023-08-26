military buries 20 soldiers killed by terrorists in Niger

There were tears as family members of 20 soldiers and officers of the Nigerian military who were killed by terrorists during an ambush in Niger State were buried on Friday.

The mass burial, which was held at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, had Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and his counterpart for state, Bello Matawalle, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, in attendance.

Other dignitaries include the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who was represented by a former Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Samuel Aruwan; the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; among others.

The military had last week disclosed that a total number of 36 personnel of the armed forces paid the supreme price during the August 14, ambush on Zungeru-Tegina road and the subsequent crash of an evacuation jet in the Chukuba area of Shiroro, all in Niger State.

Military releases 2 corpses to families

Meanwhile, the military high command earlier released two corpses from among the deceased personnel to the members of their families and they were buried last week according to Islamic rites.

The moderator of the burial programme, Lt Col Agwu, disclosed that although 22 names were listed in the programme of events, 20 would be buried, saying some families had earlier requested the corpses of their sons.

According to the programme of events obtained by our correspondent, the names of the 22 deceased scheduled for burial before two bodies were withdrawn are late Maj SA Oni; late Flt Lt Anthony Duryumsu; late Flt Lt Ibrahim Adamu; late Lt Gm Odusami; late Lt Us Alkali; late Sgt Faruk Mohammed; late Cpl Ibrahim Garba; late Cpl Chiroma Pogu and late Cpl Adama Isaac.

Others are late Cpl Haruna Jamilu; late Cpl Samaila Bashiru; late AB Suleiman (NN); late Cpl Jauro Amos (NAF); late Lance Cpl Sunday Okopi; late Lance Cpl Ekpeyong Edet; late Lance Cpl Alaribe Daniel (NAF); late Lance Cpl Brigss Stephen (NAF); late Lance Cpl Yakubu Ayuba; late Lance Cpl Nura Mohammed; late Pte Habib Aliyu; late Pte Tanko Waje and late Acm Abubakar Abdulrahaman (NAF).