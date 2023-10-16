Military bombs terrorists, destroys six gun trucks, 40 motorcycles

Several terrorists were killed after an air interdiction conducted by the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force at Bukar Meram in Borno State.

Also, over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed during the air raids.

The spokesman for the Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Sunday that the operations were conducted after operatives discovered that the terrorists had left Suwa for Bukar Meram.

He said, “The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, in the early hours of October 14, 2023, carried out air interdiction missions at a newly identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region.

“The strikes became necessary after it was established that the recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to the Bukar Meram general area was with the likely intent of a possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians.

“Consequently, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists. Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack ground troops as well as innocent Nigerians.”

Gabkwet also said similar operations were conducted in Zamfara State, where many terrorists were killed.

He added that about 70 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were destroyed.

“Recall that similar strikes on terrorists were carried out in the early hours of October 11, 2023, by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around the Sangeko axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The terrorists, who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track leading from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged, with several neutralised, their motorcycles destroyed, and others injured,” the statement added.