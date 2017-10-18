Militants abduct four missionaries in Delta

Suspected militants have abducted four missionaries in Enukorowa creek community in Burutu area of Delta state, the police have said.

The missionaries are Dr. David Donavan, Chilly Donavan, Alana (surname unknown), and Tyan (surname unknown).

The clerics, according to reports, were engaged in preaching and giving free medical treatment in the area.

It was learned that they have been in the area for three years.

Commissioner of Police in Delta Zanna Ibrahim told newsmen in Asaba on Tuesday that the police are already on the trail of the five-man armed gang.