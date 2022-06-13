SPORTS
Mikel rewards youngsters at Back2Base Talent Hunt
Outstanding athletes from the maiden edition of the Back2Base talent hunt held at the UNILAG Sports complex, Lagos were at the weekend showered with prizes by former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi
Mikel who was present throughout the three-day event, also had the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare in attendance in Saturday’s final, said he was very impressed with the level of skills exhibited by the youngsters who participated across the three sports; football, basketball and tennis.
While the former Chelsea star promptly fulfilled the cash rewards to the outstanding athletes across the three sports, he also promised to do his best to ensure they are given more platforms to actualize their dreams of becoming superstars in their chosen fields.
He said: “I am very happy with the success of this first edition, for me all the children are winners because they are all talented in one way or the other and they all have a bright future ahead of them”
“I hope to see them get good clubs here in Nigeria and also abroad so they can continue to improve on their skills and keep getting better.”
Following the large turnout during the event, Mikel assured he would make bigger plans to accommodate more youngsters in subsequent editions.
Emma Jebutu and Toyin Asogba emerged as the most outstanding boys and girls in the tennis category.
In the Basketball event, Ayomide Lasisi, Chika Okafor and Kunle Adesuyi were selected as the top three performers while the trio of Abebayo Mubarak, Monday Pius and Samuel Adefeso were the top three selected from the football event.
CEO and Founder of Avianna & Harvey Entertainments, Ahmed Fadekemi who midwife the Back2Base talent hunt said that aside from the Six Million Naira shared across the outstanding athletes, the youngsters will also have a dinner date and mentorship session with Mikel.
“We are glad with the impact we have been able to make these few days and it has encouraged us to do even more going forward. While we thank all our partners, especially Mikel, we hope to have more people on board on our next project,” she stated.
De Jong welcomes Lewandowski to Barcelona
Barcelona star, Frenkie de Jong has welcomed Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou.
De Jong said this while opening up on the possibility of Lewandowski joining Barcelona this summer transfer window.
The midfielder was asked about Lewandowski after featuring for the Netherlands in a 2-2 draw against Poland in the Nations League over the weekend.
De Jong made it clear he would love to play with the 33-year-old at the Catalan club.
“He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world. It’s up to him [on his future to Barça].
“Of course, I would like to have Lewandowski in my team,” De Jong was quoted by TheEuropeanLad as saying after the match.
Lewandowski has already told Bayern that he will be leaving the Bundesliga champions this summer.
The 2021 FIFA Best Player has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in the past few days.
Lyon finally sign Lacazette from Arsenal
France striker, Alexandre Lacazette has completed his emotional return to Lyon, leaving Arsenal for a three-year deal.
Lyon holds a special place in Lacazette’s heart, having first arrived at the club in 2003 as a starry eyed 12-year-old.
Lacazette moved to Arsenal in a £53million deal back in 2017 but brought his five-year spell at the North London club to an end by running down his contract, allowing him to return home to Lyon on a free.
Lyon is the only club other than Arsenal that Lacazette has played for in his professional career and he has been training with them since choosing not to extend his contract with the Gunners.
In unveiling their returning player, Lyon released a 71-second video via Twitter on Thursday, which shows Lacazette walking into the dressing room to pull on the shirt once more, before walking out onto the pitch at the Groupama Stadium.
Lacazette stands fourth in Lyon’s all-time scoring charts, having netted 129 goals in 275 matches.
He is behind Fleury Di Nallo, Bernard Lacombe and Serge Chies.
Bayern rule out €110m Osimhen move
Bayern Munich have ruled out a summer move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.
The German champions are in search of a new No.9 to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is on his way out this summer.
Italian website Corriero dello Sport had reported in May that Bayern were interested in the Napoli striker but on Tuesday, Skysports Germany transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck revealed that the Bavarians could afford the Nigerian, who is currently valued at €110m by the Partenopei.
“Yes, he (Osimhen) played a great season, is a really good player, but according to our information it is not currently an issue at FC Bayern,” Behrenbeck said.
“Yes, Bayern wants to get another No.9, but it’s not Osimhen. In addition, the requested transfer fee is far too high.” €100m or €110m? No, no way.”
Last season, Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions and made six more in 32 appearances as Napoli finished third in Serie A.
The 23-year-old is currently with the Nigerian squad in Abuja preparing for Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.
