SPORTS
Mikel Arteta’s 7-man Arsenal transfer wishlist emerges after private talks held
Arsenal are in the market for new recruits this January transfer window.
And there are seven names on manager Mikel Arteta ‘s transfer wishlist.
Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield this month but also has his eye on a new striker after his falling out with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the seemingly imminent departure of Alexandre Lacazette.
The five central midfield players on Arsenal’s wishlist are Danilo, Bruno Guimaraes, Youri Tielemans, Arthur and Georginio Wijnaldum.
The former has impressed in a defensive midfield role for Palmeiras this season and at 20 would prove a shrewd investment.
But Palmeiras are keen to retain Danilo’s services for the Club World Cup next month and, in a blow to Arsenal, are set to reject any bid that comes in for the midfielder this January.
Lyon’s Guimaraes is another player Arteta is keen on and Arsenal have already made contact with him.
“Arsenal approached my agent,” claimed Guimaraes recently, before suggesting he isn’t looking to leave the Ligue 1 side. “But there was no offer. My aim, and I made it clear to Juninho, is to win a title with Lyon.”
Tielemans would prove an expensive option given he is a key player in Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side.
Arthur on the other hand is a more realistic option and Mirror Sport understands that Arsenal have already held private talks with Juventus over a move for the Brazilian.
Arthur is keen on a switch, but Juventus are not willing to let him go before they sign a replacement, with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek high up on their wishlist.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Wijnaldum is also a good option for Arsenal, although they would have to wait until the end of the season before being able to sign him on a free.
One stumbling block is that the Dutchman is set to be inundated with offers come June, but a possible saving grace for the Gunners is that Wijnaldum is said to be an Arsenal fan.
Arteta’s striker targets include Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic.
The former plays for Lille and is very much seen as an alternative to Arsenal’s first choice target up top, Vlahovic.
That said, Edu has spoken with the Canadian’s agent over a possible January switch.
Vlahovic would set Arsenal back an eye-watering £75million and would become their most expensive player ever if they agree to part with the money this month.
A stumbling block for Arsenal is that although they are willing to splash the cash, they want to pay the £75m in instalments, while Fiorentina want the fee in one single payment.
SPORTS
Ten-man Arsenal hold Liverpool after Xhaka red
Arsenal held Liverpool to a battling goalless draw despite Granit Xhaka’s early red card in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
With the tie finally getting under way seven days after its original date, following last week’s postponement, Xhaka managed to last just 24 minutes at Anfield before being sent off for a reckless last-man challenge on Diogo Jota.
But thanks to a brilliant defensive display, and a somewhat underwhelming Liverpool performance, Arsenal will have a real spring in their step ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium in seven days.
Most inside Anfield would have expected an onslaught from the moment of Xhaka’s dismissal. But without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane there was a worrying lack of incision in Liverpool’s attacks. Opportunities created were few and far between, and Aaron Ramsdale was rarely tested in the Arsenal goal. Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino struggled to have much of an impact in their place.
One of the few clear chances after the red card probably fell to Arsenal on 72 minutes, as Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney combined before the latter found Bukayo Saka in the box, but he was denied by the quick thinking of Alisson – as he raced off his line to prevent him converting.
There was time for Liverpool to snatch the win on 90 minutes, but Minamino somehow conspired to blaze over the bar and into the Kop with the goal at his mercy.
SPORTS
Aston Villa’s El Ghazi joins Everton on loan
Anwar El Ghazi has joined Everton on loan from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the rest of the season, the Merseyside club said on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Dutch winger is the third player to arrive at Goodison Park during the ongoing transfer window after full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson signed full-time deals.
“I’m really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started,” El Ghazi told evertontv.
“I want to show my quality to my teammates, to the club and, of course, the fans. I want to put a smile on their faces. I’m ready and willing to work hard for it and for all of us to work together.”
Everton are 15th in the table, a place below and three points adrift of Villa.
The Toffees confirmed they had signed El Ghazi hours after it was announced left-back Lucas Digne had moved in the opposite direction from Everton to Birmingham-based Villa.
El Ghazi joined the Midlands side on loan from French club Lille in 2018, with the switch then being made permanent a year later after he had helped Villa gain promotion to the top flight via the Championship play-offs, scoring in the final.
He has since scored 15 goals in made 71 Premier League appearances and netted the winner in a 2-1 victory at Everton in May 2021.
El Ghazi, capped twice by the Netherlands, could make his Everton debut at basement club Norwich on Saturday.
SPORTS
EPL: I didn’t come to Man Utd to finish sixth or seventh – Ronaldo warns Rangnick
Cristiano Ronaldo has warned Manchester United that he did not return to the club to compete for seventh place.
The 36-year-old also said it is not acceptable for the Red Devils to aim for anything less than a top-three finish in the Premier League.
United have endured a miserable campaign so far and replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis in December.
Since taking over, Rangnick has taken charge of four wins from seven matches.
However, United remain seventh in the league, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City after 19 years.
“What I can say is we can do better – all of us. Manchester (United) belongs to important things, so we have to change that.
“I don’t want to be here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place. I’m here to try to win, to compete.
“I think we compete but we are not yet in our best level. But we have a long way to improve and I believe if we change our mind, we can achieve big things,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports.
Latest News
- Student loan processor Navient required to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans
- Jack Dorsey’s payments company, Block, is building a system for bitcoin miners
- Mikel Arteta’s 7-man Arsenal transfer wishlist emerges after private talks held
- Ten-man Arsenal hold Liverpool after Xhaka red
- Fake Army General who claimed Buhari shortlisted him as Army Chief arrested with guns
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
JAMB ready with approved CBT centres for UTME
-
NEWS2 days ago
Eight soldiers arrested in Burkina Faso over ‘coup plot’
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ravaging COVID-19 kills eight Nigerians in 24 hours
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Nigerian economy losses more than N540billion in 222 days of Twitter operations’ ban
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Bandits on the rampage in Plateau, Niger, kill 52, abduct hunters, others
-
POLITICS8 hours ago
PDP schedules North-west zonal congress for February 12
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Fake Army General who claimed Buhari shortlisted him as Army Chief arrested with guns
-
SPORTS1 day ago
American arrested for supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Nigerian sprinter, Okagbare, others