Mikel Arteta Targets End To Arsenal’s Anfield Hoodoo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was undeterred by the club’s poor record at Anfield, targeting a win against Liverpool on Sunday that would keep them on course to win the Premier League title. Arteta’s men lead Manchester City by eight points at the top of the table ahead of the weekend fixtures, with Pep Guardiola’s team in action against bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Saturday. The Gunners have not won a league game at Anfield since Arteta played in a 2-0 win in 2012. Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won the past six league meetings between the sides at home by a combined score of 22-4.

But Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the table, 29 points behind the Gunners, and Arsenal have already ended a long wait to win away at Tottenham this season.

“We have to enjoy it,” Arteta said at his pre-match press conference. “We really need to embrace the moment and go for it.

“The team is really full of enthusiasm and positivity and we know we have a big challenge but a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we haven’t done for many years. That is what is driving the team in the last few days.

“We know what we have to do. We’ve played in the toughest places.”

Gabriel Jesus’ double in a 4-1 win over Leeds last week — his first league start since November — has given Arteta options up front.

Bukayo Saka is set to return after missing the match due to illness, meaning only two of Jesus and the in-form Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are likely to start.

“It’s much better to have that problem because at the moment they are all looking really good,” added Arteta.

“It depends on the moment, what we want to do, the quality we are seeking and the relationships that we want on certain days.

“Then obviously you can make five changes (during the game), so you have the ability to change the game with those players, which is great for us.”

