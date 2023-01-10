Mikel Arteta speaks out on Arsenal losing battle with Chelsea in Joao Felix transfer

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal may find it difficult to cope if they fail recruit an attacker in the January transfer window after Chelsea won the race to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal had held talks this month to sign the Portugal international, who has been pushing to leave Atletico after struggling under Diego Simeon.

However, Chelsea are now on the brink of finalising a loan move for Felix after agreeing a £9 million loan deal with Atletico.

Chelsea will also subsidise Felix’s salary in full, which is believed to be in the region of £275,000 a week.

When asked about Chelsea winning the race to sign Felix from Atletico, Arteta told ITV on Monday evening: ‘My job is to make those players as good as I can.

‘I will try to do that and if we have any reinforcements, great.’

Arsenal had already made the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk their top priority for the January window and reports in Ukraine on Monday evening claimed that the Gunners are close to reaching an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Oxford United in the FA Cup third round, Arteta also highlighted Arsenal’s lack of options following Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

‘The problem is we have only one [striker],’ Arteta said.

‘And to go for that many months until Gabby is back is not easy.

‘But we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment and if we can have some reinforcements, great.’