Mikel Arteta sends message to Kai Havertz ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has sent a strong message to Kai Havertz ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal

The Gunners signed Havertz from Chelsea for £65m this summer, a move which raised eyebrows after three largely uneventful years with the Blues.

Havertz endured a tricky start at the Emirates but has turned his form around, scoring in the 4-0 win over AFC Bournemouth before providing the crucial assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s late winner in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Ahead of his Stamford Bridge reunion this weekend, Arteta said: ‘The last contribution he had against Man City was terrific.

‘It was difficult to make the decision not to [start] him, but we knew the last 25-30 minutes were going to be critical. I’m really happy how he contributed to the team.’

Quizzed if he felt Havertz’s heroics against City was a ‘big moment’ for the 24-year-old, Arteta added: ‘I hope so.

‘I can see the confidence is shifting and he is in a much better place. We have to continue like that and he needs to play.’

Meanwhile, Gunners legend Ian Wright has suggested that Havertz should replace Eddie Nketiah in Arsenal’s starting XI against Chelsea.

‘You know what, if [Havertz] doesn’t go in there to lay it back down, we may not get that [goal against Man City],’ he said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

‘Because some of the times, Eddie like I said, he did a lot of work, made so many runs.

‘But there’s times when you look in the build up when he’s either too far on the left if it’s on the right, or too far on the right if it’s on the left.

‘And you just need that body, that focal point in the middle, that Thomas Partey can chip it in to, who can make sure that he chests it down to hold it and lay it back off.

‘And I think that Kai Havertz coming on and doing that was absolutely brilliant for us.

‘Eddie [Nketiah], I thought he worked his socks off and it’s very tough. Against Manchester City, your chances are few and far between.

‘If you do get one, you’ve got to make sure you do the very best you can with it. At the very least you’ve got to do a lot of running the other way, a lot of that kind of stuff.

‘And I think that it maybe took its toll on him in this game and he’ll probably be feeling a little bit disappointed simply because he didn’t get too many chances.’