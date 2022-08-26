SPORTS
Mikel Arteta rues top four miss
Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification by two points to arch-rivals Tottenham after a collapse in form towards the end of the last Premier League season
Mikel Arteta watched Tottenham land a plum Champions League draw – and wished Arsenal had not blown it.
As the Gunners were dealt a relatively kind hand, travel-wise, in the Europa League group stage, Arteta claimed he was excited to be back on the Thursday night hamster wheel with PSV Eindhoven, FC Zurich and Norwegian dark horses Bodo/Glimt for company. They may have dodged long-haul trips to deep backward Europe, but he admitted Arsenal could – and should – have been on the lucrative ferris wheel instead of Spurs, reflecting ruefully: “We need to learn the lessons and understand why we’re not there.”
Arteta, presiding over the only 100 per cent record in all four divisions ahead of unbeaten Fulham’s visit to the Emirates on Saturday, has good reason to be in buoyant mood.
New signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been a perfect fit, central defender William Saliba has been a revelation and £72million club-record flop Nicolas Pepe has been farmed out on loan to Nice, leaving scope for at least one more incoming transfer before the window closes next week. But Arteta’s excitement at the Gunners’ renewal of European orbit – they never made it past Dover last season – has been tempered by the consequences of their blow-out in May.
Arsenal were on course for a return to the top four until ruinous back-to-back defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle in the home straight left them fifth. In through-the-keyhole Amazon Prime documentary All Or Nothing: Arsenal, the normally-measured Spaniard let rip at his players after the damaging 2-0 loss at St James’ Park, telling them: “Shut your mouth and eat it.”
But Arteta is looking forward to getting his passport stamped again, saying: “We missed it in the last year so much – those nights at the Emirates, the atmosphere, playing against European teams and the preparation is great. And it brings opportunities to players because we can rotate more, everybody is participating.”
Ah, but shouldn’t Arsenal have been rubbing shoulders with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, not Bodo in the Arctic Circle?
“We could have been there, and maybe in another year with the same level of performance that we had we should be there,” conceded Arteta. “But we weren’t there so we need to learn the lessons, understand why we weren’t there and what is the level required, go to the next step and try again. It is only (a less glamorous competition) on paper – the reality is pretty different, and I think there are some good examples around of big teams who have won the competition in the last few years.”
Arteta is refusing to shout the odds about Arsenal being genuine title contenders, warning: “We’ve done nothing – we’ve won three games, that’s all. We need to beat Fulham right now and in order to do that we’re going to have to be really good – perform at the level we’ve been performing at or even higher.
“You’re not going to hear it (title contenders) from me. It’s the next game, the next training session. We go day-by-day. But It’s a very different problem from this time last year (when Arsenal lost their first three games without scoring) – I prefer this problem, that’s for sure.
“We need to maintain the cohesion of the team, the belief in the team that everybody is able to contribute. I keep the standards high and keep the demands even higher and make sure everybody is at it every single day.”
SPORTS
Antony makes desperate transfer demand to Ajax chiefs as latest Man Utd bid rejected
Ajax star Antony is clearly growing tired of his side’s stance as the summer transfer window nears its end after Manchester United’s latest offer was swiftly rejected
Antony has once again made it clear to the Ajax hierarchy that he wants to leave the club this summer as Manchester United’s latest official bid was rejected by the Dutch giants.
The Brazilian has been the subject of interest from the Red Devils throughout the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag desperate to reunite with a winger he knows exactly how to get a tune out of from their shared time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
United have reportedly made multiple bids, with their latest offer of £75million being swiftly snubbed as the Eredivisie champions continue to stand firm and try to hold out for their asking price of £84m. This is only causing further frustration for the player in question, who is thought to have told Ajax he wants to leave on multiple occasions.
While the Brazilian stopped short of expressing any anger at his current side, he appeared to show signs of frustration that his message is not being listened to.
Antony took the chance to send a message to the Ajax faithful, who may not be exactly overjoyed at the fact one of their prized assets has been so vocal in his desire to force through an exit.
He said: “I hope Ajax fans can understand me because the future of a football player is totally uncertain. The opportunities can be unique, my message to the fans is one of gratitude.”
With less than a week until the window’s close, it looks like this is one deal that could go right to the wire as the ball is now in United’s court. The Red Devils will mull over whether to part ways with the required £84m or miss out on one of their main transfer targets.
SPORTS
Gabby Agbonlahor hits back at Jurgen Klopp over Liverpool boss' "strange" outburst
Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has continued his war of words with Jurgen Klopp by attacking the Liverpool manager’s comments on his recent assessment of Manchester United
Agbonlahor described Jurgen Klopp’s comments about his punditry “a bit strange” after the former Aston Villa striker and Liverpool manager were involved in a war of words.
The disagreement came after Klopp took issue with Agbonlahor’s assessment of Manchester United ’s 4-0 thrashing by Brentford. Agbonlahor said United’s players were “amateur” and described their performance as “a shambles” before declaring they look “like strangers on the pitch” during a rant on talkSPORT.
Klopp happened to be listening to the comments live and decided to bring them up during his press conference before Liverpool travelled to Old Trafford on Monday. “Gabby…[Agbonlahor] he lost against us 6-0 in my first year, I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch,” he said. “What he said about United on that show, I was close to calling in. I was close to calling in and telling him, you forgot completely what it’s like to be a player. It was unbelievable! When ex-players go like this then you can imagine how everything else is going.”
He added: “Why was he defending Man United? And the whole ‘Gabby who?’ thing. Him pretending not to know my surname. Why? He has watched football. He will know my name. And then his team lose at Man United anyway. He was talking about me not being a mentality monster. Well his team didn’t look like mentality monsters in that game did they? And he is supposed to be the mentality monster king.”
Agbonlahor’s comments come after he had previously tried to bury the hatchet with the Liverpool manager. “He wouldn’t take advice off me as a coach, would he, so I’m not going to take advice off Jurgen Klopp,” he said last week. “But it’s settled now.”
Liverpool went on to lose 2-1 at Old Trafford against Manchester United, perhaps helping to prove Klopp’s point about their performance against Brentford. Klopp has much bigger things to worry about, with his side winless from their opening three Premier League matches. They will try to bounce back from the United defeat when they face Bournemouth in a 3pm kick-off at Anfield on Saturday.
SPORTS
Marcus Rashford's response to Erik ten Hag after Man Utd stars 'asked to air grievances'
Marcus Rashford responded to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag during a frank two-hour squad meeting prior to the side’s spirited defeat of Liverpool on Monday.
United had endured a nightmare start to the campaign with their Premier League opening-weekend defeat at the hands of Brighton preceding the humiliating four-goal loss at Brentford in the following game as Ten Hag lost both his opening matches in charge.
Last Thursday, a two-hour meeting was held between the coaching staff and United’s squad in which the Dutch boss addressed his players before giving every member of the squad the opportunity to speak up and air any grievances they had with the situation.
In doing this, Ten Hag asserted his authority by outlining how he had his own ideals and thoughts on how the situation could be turned around and that the United board were prepared to fully back him to help achieve these objectives.
Yet it also allowed players to feel like they had their say to speak openly and put to bed doubts that had been lingering in the back of their mind, with Rashford among those to make his voice heard.
As outlined in the Sun, the England international questioned why Ten Hag had not played him as a ‘nine’ – the central attacking position – as he had been promised during pre-season. Instead, the 24-year-old had played against Brighton and Brentford in more of a wide attacking role – despite the absence of Anthony Martial.
Ten Hag responded to Rashford by pledging that he would be allowed a run of games in that position starting with the upcoming fixture against Liverpool, and the former Ajax boss was good to his word by playing the forward in a central attacking role.
Of course, one hallmark of Ten Hag’s preference is for fluidity in attack and this was again evident on Monday night as he substituted off Anthony Elanga – who had impressed on the left flank – to introduce Martial, with Rashford subsequently moving out left. However, the United youth graduate’s superbly timed run and finish shortly after the break justified this switch.
Rashford’s central attacking role was one of multiple changes by Ten Hag for the victory against Liverpool, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred and Cristiano Ronaldo all dropped from the starting line-up as Bruno Fernandes was named as captain with Tyrell Malacia starring in his first start for the club at left-back.
Trending
- SPORTS1 day ago
Transfer: Tuchel tells Boehly player to sign in next few hours
- CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jonathan Knight secretly marries Harley Rodriguez
- NEWS19 hours ago
FG says only three disagreement areas remain in Bakassi
- NEWS2 days ago
Moment Kumuyi visited Governor Akeredolu in Akure (Photos)
- Jobs2 days ago
Deputy Warehouse Coordinator Job at Bourbon Interoil Nigeria
- NEWS2 days ago
Bishop reveals why Obi cannot succeed Buhari in 2023
- CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adopt a rescue beagle
- Jobs2 days ago
Frigoglass Nigeria Technical Trainee Programme 2022