Mikel Arteta pictured in lucky outfit again as Arsenal leave it late to earn thrilling win over Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta was again spotted in his trademark black coat, grey trousers and black shoes as the Gunners left it very late to beat Bournemouth.

It was not so lucky in the opening stages at the Emirates after Bournemouth scored in just 9.11 seconds – making it the second-quickest Premier League goal ever.

Philip Billing scored from a Dango Ouattara cut-back and when Marcos Senesi powered in a second-half header from a corner, it appeared Arteta, 40, would have to change his outfit for the game against Sporting.

However, the Gunners enjoyed a miraculous comeback with Thomas Partey pulling one back, before Ben White scored his first Arsenal goal to equalise.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Reiss Nelson – in his first game since November 12 – rifled in a late winner having already provided White with an assist.

The 3-2 win leaves Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League, after Man City won in the day’s early kick-off.

Earlier this week, Arteta revealed he does not change his outfit while his team are on a winning streak – and his threads were no different when the Cherries visited the Emirates.

Arsenal had won three successive games before today, with thier last defeat coming when Man City beat them on February 15.

Arteta said: “I am a very methodical, routine person.

“When we are winning, I don’t like to change my clothes, I like to maintain exactly the same jumper, trousers and shoes as before. If we lose, I change to something different.

“They’ve given me the opportunity to do what I love most, in the club that I absolutely love, respect and admire. I love what I do, every day.

“So when I have some doubts, or feel pressure, I just come back to that: How do you feel about what you do? And it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Gary O’Neill had joked that he wouldn’t get too close and said: “Maybe just don’t go too close to Mikel if he hasn’t changed his clothes for a while.”

But the rookie manager, who has now only won once in 12 matches since he got the permanent job, was seen having a quick embrace with Arteta ahead of kick-off.