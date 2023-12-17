Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal star he hopes isn’t underrated

Mikel Arteta insists Gabriel Magalhaes doesn’t deserve to be regarded as an underrated part of an Arsenal side that moved top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

The Gunners returned to winning ways in the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz struck in the second half on an afternoon where Arteta’s side dominated Brighton.

The visitors managed just one shot on target on a tough afternoon for Roberto De Zerbi and his players – while Arsenal had mustered 16 in a goalless first half.

Arsenal eventually found the back of the net as Jesus nodded in from close-range, before a smart Havertz finish secured the points.

It was a rare off day in an attacking sense from Brighton whose manager Roberto De Zerbi branded Arsenal the best team in the Premier League this season after his side failed to score for the first time since last term.

While William Saliba enjoys superstar billing, his central defensive partner Gabriel is often underappreciated by contrast.

Arteta, however, insists he is fully aware of the Brazil international’s worth and maintains he never wanted him to leave while there was speculation surrounding his future in the summer.

‘Hopefully not [underrated] – certainly not in this team or from me.

‘I know his value, what he brings to the team and the love he has for defending, keeping clean sheets and being on it in every single action.

‘What he transmits to the backline is absolutely incredible and today we did it against a team that had scored in 32 consecutive Premier League matches. Big compliment to the boys.

On perceived uncertainty around Gabriel’s future in the summer, he added:’ From my side there was zero uncertainty because I want him here.’



