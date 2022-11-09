Mikel Arteta gives the latest on Takehiro Tomiyasu injury ahead of World Cup break

Takehiro Tomiyasu may not play for Arsenal again before the World Cup break, but Mikel Arteta is confident he will be fine to start for Japan in Qatar.

The 24-year-old has been dealing with a muscle problem he picked up against FC Zurich last week and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend.

He is not going to be involved in the League Cup against Brighton on Wednesday night, and unlikely to play in the Premier League against Wolves on Saturday, but Arteta is not worried about the defender’s World Cup hopes.

‘It’s a small injury for Tomi, he did well to stop during the match, so it’s not going to be a big issue,’ said Arteta.

‘I think he will be back in a week or so, so hopefully he will be fine to start at the World Cup.’

The versatile defender has already been named in Japan’s World Cup squad, as he became the first Arsenal player to be officially going to Qatar when the squad was named on Monday.

Japan’s national team manager, Hajime Moriyasu, did not sound concerned about Tomiyasu’s fitness, expecting him to at least be back in training before he even heads to the World Cup.

‘I’ve been told that he can return to work before the start of the World Cup, that he will recover without giving up and face it in good condition,’ said Moriyasu.

Japan have a tough looking Group E in Qatar, opening their campaign against Germany before taking on Costa Rica and Spain.



