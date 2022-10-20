Mikel Arteta gives Bukayo Saka update after Arsenal star receives treatment for knock against PSV

Saka was left in pain shortly after Granit Xhaka’s goal (Picture: Getty)

Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka is okay after the England star received treatment during Arsenal’s Europa League victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Granit Xhaka opened the scoring for the Gunners after 70 minutes with a well-taken effort at the Emirates on Thursday night.

Saka almost doubled the lead moments later after a driving run through the PSV defence, only to see his effort saved by Walter Benitez.

While bursting through, Saka received a kick to the back of the leg that required treatment on the pitch.

Arteta resisted the temptation to take off the forward with Gabriel Martintelli and Ben White instead introduced shortly after.

With England’s World Cup campaign beginning in just one month, there were nervy moments for both Arteta and Gareth Southgate.

But Arteta calmed any fears over an injury, telling BT Sport: ‘I think he is okay, I think he will be ok.’

Arteta is hopeful Saka’s knock was not serious (Picture: Getty)

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown meanwhile urged England boss Southgate to make the Arsenal his main man in attack in Qatar next month.

‘We have a World Cup coming up. I just feel now that he is the one that Gareth Southate has got to turn to on that position,’ Keown said.

‘I don’t care who it is, they are not playing better than he is. He is really important now.’

Victory over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV sees Arsenal secure qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Arsenal can seal top spot in their group with at least a point in the reverse fixture next week.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, heading to St Mary’s to take on Southampton.

The north Londoners are looking to maintain their four point lead at the summit of the Premier League after Manchester City lost their game of the season against Liverpool last weekend.