Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans after Man City thrashing – ‘I have to fix it’

Mikel Arteta has apologised to Arsenal fans after his side fell to a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were already down by the time Granit Xhaka was given his marching orders, but with 10 men their job was made so much harder, and the scoreline could have been even worse.

After early goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres, the Gunners quickly found themselves 2-0 down and struggling.

The task at hand was made even harder when Granit Xhaka inexplicably flew into a two-footed challenge before half-time, warranting a red card in the eyes of Martin Atkinson.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and another from Torres completed the scoring, rubber stamping a 5-0 scoreline which could have been even worse but for Bernd Leno’s heroics.

Without doubt, the trouncing would have made painful viewing for Arteta, who served as Pep Guardiola’s number two in the opposite dugout until 2019.

Arsenal fans have also been reminded that today marks 10 years, to the day, since their famous 8-2 thrashing at Old Trafford.

Since that day, Arsene Wenger gave way to Unai Emery, who in turn gave way to Arteta, and things have not looked particularly positive since.

After the game, Arteta said: “Really painful. For me it was a clear punch on Callum’s face, the referee allows it to go, we are 2-0 down and after the red card we had a mountain to climb.

“I am angry [about the red card] because of the consequences that it had to the team. I must say the line we are being judged with is really thin, because we had some actions like that in the last two Premier League games, and nothing happened.