Mike Tyson’s former trainer had to bow out of a fight camp after the heavyweight legend decided to get a face tattoo just days before a match.
After his crushing defeat by Lennox Lewis in 2002, Tyson made a comeback the next year, swiftly defeating Clifford Etienne in under a minute in Memphis. Yet, it was Tyson’s impromptu facial ink that stole the headlines, marking the last win of his illustrious career.
Merely three days prior to the bout, Tyson caused a global stir and stunned those closest to him by getting a Maori-inspired design tattooed on his face. His close friend and former bantamweight and featherweight world champion Jeff Fenech, who was coaching Tyson for the clash, believed the fight would be called off and flew back to Australia.
“This guy’s just got this crazy tattoo on his face,” Fenech recounted in an interview with Mirror Fighting before Tyson’s face-off with Jake Paul in Dallas on November 15.
“I was like, ‘How’s he going to fight with this fresh tattoo on his face? ‘ And he told me he didn’t want to fight so I jumped on a plane and went home.”
Nevertheless, the match proceeded, with esteemed coach Freddie Roach stepping in for Fenech. Fenech continued: “Three days later, he weighs in and fights.
“Apparently [there was] pressure from [broadcasters] Showtime and the promoters. He jumped in the ring, which was a huge risk, but God was on his side and he knocked Clifford Etienne out inside a round. That was great.”
Fenech has no qualms about his departure from camp, reflecting: “I trained him for the whole fight but missed out on enjoying the win with him.
“I don’t regret that at all because when he got that tattoo on his face, that was a sign to me. You don’t get a tattoo on your face three days before a fight.”
Following that episode and with Tyson evidently nearing the twilight of his career, Fenech held his ground for what turned out to be Tyson’s curtain call in professional boxing, stepping in to halt the bout against Kevin McBride in 2005.
Reflecting on the tumultuous lead-up to that bout, Fenech reminisced: “He was training so well and then all of a sudden he felt he needed to have a couple of days off, which I thought was a great idea. Then I never saw him for seven or eight days!
“It wasn’t the perfect preparation but he still fought. And the reason I stayed was because, if something happened, I was going to look after Mike. I stopped the fight.
“There were people in the corner telling me not to stop it but I told them I was the boss and that I wasn’t letting him take any more punishment. That was a priority of mine.”
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!