Mike Tyson’s former trainer had to bow out of a fight camp after the heavyweight legend decided to get a face tattoo just days before a match.

After his crushing defeat by Lennox Lewis in 2002, Tyson made a comeback the next year, swiftly defeating Clifford Etienne in under a minute in Memphis. Yet, it was Tyson’s impromptu facial ink that stole the headlines, marking the last win of his illustrious career.

Merely three days prior to the bout, Tyson caused a global stir and stunned those closest to him by getting a Maori-inspired design tattooed on his face. His close friend and former bantamweight and featherweight world champion Jeff Fenech, who was coaching Tyson for the clash, believed the fight would be called off and flew back to Australia.

“This guy’s just got this crazy tattoo on his face,” Fenech recounted in an interview with Mirror Fighting before Tyson’s face-off with Jake Paul in Dallas on November 15.

“I was like, ‘How’s he going to fight with this fresh tattoo on his face? ‘ And he told me he didn’t want to fight so I jumped on a plane and went home.”