



Mike Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, is attempting to reassure fans that the boxing legend’s upcoming bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20 will be safe. In a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Cordeiro told Ariel Helwani that the 57-year-old’s camp believes the fight will be as safe as it could be.

“I believe we don’t have to be concerned about it,” Cordeiro told Ariel Helwani. “We’re talking about a two-time world champion. The guy didn’t have 20 fights in two years, he knows how to fight. He’s fought against the best guys in the world. When he steps inside the ring he knows what to do. It’s not something new for Mike, and this fight is no different. “He works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Jake out from the beginning to the end. This is his style, nobody has teach Mike Tyson how to fight. He’s going to prove that in July. “You can see the fire in his eyes when he trains, and he will never give less than that. I truly believe it is going to be a great show Mike is going to step into the ring as the old Mike Tyson, and he’s going to try and knock out Jake from the beginning to the end.”

Cordeiro’s response comes after concerns were raised that Tyson’s fight with Paul – without head guards – could have lifelong consequences for the former champion, with some side effects even proving fatal. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University warned of the potential complications Tyson might experience from the fight. Hughes explains how Tyson could potentially suffer from a “subdural hematoma” after the fight, which could cause the veins in the brain to tear, leading to confusion, loss of consciousness and death, in the most extreme of cases. People who have had a history of alcohol abuse, like Tyson, are more likely to have brain problems and Hughes has seen this happen to one of his patients. “I recall a patient, a boxer who had previously sustained a subdural hematoma and had physical disability and terrible depression,” Hughes wrote. “These were devastating permanent effects.”

Not only that, but Dr. Hughes warns strenuous workouts could prove to be detrimental to Tyson’s heart. Hughes notes that Tyson’s heart muscles could scar, also known as “cardiac fibrosis,” which could lead to heart failure and even death. Even with the risks, Tyson continues to train and shows off his progress on his various social media platforms. While some fans have been captivated by Tyson’s power, speed and coordination at his advanced age, others, such as UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, believe Tyson’s display is all for show. “In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first,” the fighter wrote.

Still, despite the fears fans, pundits and professionals have regarding Tyson’s fight with Paul, it appears as if neither man is backing down from the challenge. With all the work Tyson already put in, Cordeiro believes the former boxing champion will walk away the winner after it is all said and done. “He’s already in shape and we’ve started doing rounds,” Cordeiro continued. “It’s amazing to see him hitting mitts, Mike is a monster. I can guarantee Mike will touch Jake and let’s see how Jake reacts to that. “With all due respect, he’s a good kid… but he hasn’t faced anyone who is a legend in the sport. We are talking about one of the most popular people in the world.”





