



Mike Tyson has thrown his support behind Tyson Fury to win a potential fight against Anthony Joshua, crediting the ‘Gypsy King’ as the likely victor. The former heavyweight champion boasted a stunning career having secured the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles with an extraordinary record of 50 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws (no contest), and 44 knockouts. Though Tyson, known as ‘Iron’ Mike, stepped back from professional fighting after his 2005 defeat by Kevin McBride, he made a return for an exhibition in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr and remains a dedicated spectator of the sport. The highly anticipated clash between Joshua and Fury, building tension for years without yet coming to fruition, could stand as one of boxing’s grandest spectacles. Debated endlessly by enthusiasts, the match poses the question of whether Joshua’s knockout force or Fury’s tactical prowess would dominate in the ring. And Tyson lent his opinion on the outcome of such a bout during a conversation with BBC Sport in 2022.

He praised Joshua’s power but criticised his predictability sharing: “It’s very interesting, Joshua is a masterful puncher. But you can see his punches coming, he telegraphs his punches. And that’s just a recipe for disaster if you’re fighting Tyson Fury and you’re telegraphing your punches – to a guy whose 6ft 7in, come on,” reports the Mirror. Tyson also left Anthony Joshua out of his top five boxers list around the same time, instead favouring Fury, Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Gervonta Davis. A showdown between Joshua and Fury could be on the cards, depending on the outcome of Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk next month. Joshua recently suffered a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September, missing out on the IBF title. The 35-year-old was knocked down three times by ‘DDD’ before being floored by a hard right hand in the fifth round, failing to beat the referee’s count.

On the other hand, Fury lost his WBC heavyweight title to undefeated Ukrainian Usyk in May via a split decision. His slicker opponent outclassed him over 12 rounds. But the 36-year-old is set to face ‘The Cat’ again in December, hoping to reclaim his title. However, if Fury fails to win, it might be time for matchmakers to pit him against AJ, a fight fans have been eagerly anticipating for years.

Meanwhile, Tyson is preparing for his return to professional boxing after nearly two decades, scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15. ‘The Problem Child’ has amassed an impressive professional record of 10-1 in the past four years, defeating notable fighters such as Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Ben Askren and Mike Perry. His only defeat was a split decision against Tommy Fury last February.





