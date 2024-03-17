The boxing legend, who will be 58 years old at the time of the match, is showing off his amazing fitness ahead of the clash with Paul, who is 30 years younger. They will clash at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, where the NFL team the Dallas Cowboys play.

Tyson is working hard to be in top form for the fight and is clearly making a point of wanting everyone to know – again posting another showcase of power in his latest clip. But not all are buying it.

Chael Sonnen, a famous UFC fighter, claimed Tyson’s training videos were illegitimate. He said: “In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first.”