



Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather both amassed considerable wealth from their careers, but it’s the latter who comfortably takes the financial crown these days. Tyson, 59, dominated the boxing scene in the 1980s, earning the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ title after becoming the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20 years old. Mayweather, on the other hand, first tasted victory in the late 1990s, going on to become a 15-time world champion across five different weight classes. The 48-year-old, who boasts an unbeaten professional record of 50-0, was also the sport’s biggest earner for over a decade. With an impressive 10 pay-per-view events each attracting over a million purchases, Mayweather’s ‘Money’ moniker is certainly apt. Despite their legacies being firmly established, the pair have agreed to face off in a boxing exhibition in 2026.

TMZ reports that contracts for the spring bout have already been signed. Tyson made a comeback to professional boxing last year after a 19-year hiatus, losing a unanimous decision to Jake Paul. Mayweather’s most recent appearance in the ring was also last year, in his exhibition rematch against John Gotti III. Both Tyson and Mayweather have reaped the rewards of their successful careers, with Tyson’s earnings estimated at over £319million. However, despite this staggering sum, the New York-born boxer reportedly has a net worth of just £22m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Tyson has openly discussed his past financial missteps, which saw him nearly squander his entire fortune, leading to bankruptcy in 2003.

He has since made a comeback with business ventures such as Tyson 2.0, his cannabis company. His entrepreneurial spirit led to his appointment as CEO of Carma HoldCo, the parent company behind cannabis brands including Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair Drip and Evol by Future, in April. Mayweather, on the other hand, holds the title of the highest-grossing combat sports athlete ever, having generated £890m in earnings during his career. His reported net worth of £296m significantly overshadows Tyson’s. Among his impressive investments is his claimed ownership of nine skyscrapers in New York. In 2023, he claimed ownership of the “tallest commercial building in America,” the One Vanderbilt building in Manhattan.

However, he’ll need to be ready for a fight when he faces Tyson, who told TMZ about the bout: “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. “However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable – and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!” Mayweather also issued a statement regarding their upcoming bout, cautioning Tyson: “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”





