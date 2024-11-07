



Kevin McBride delivered one of the biggest shocks in combat history when he defeated Mike Tyson, but he has traded the thrills of boxing for the tranquillity of tree surgery. And the Irishman has had to also beat some significant demons in the two decades since celebrating the biggest result of his career. Tyson – who is due to come out of retirement and face Jake Paul on November 15 – was unable to emerge for the seventh round of their 2005 duel and retired from the sport shortly after. While one would assume such a triumph would pave the way to sporting immortality, the man known as ‘The Clones Colossus’ has grounded himself in more humble pursuits these days. “I work with a tree surgeon now,” McBride revealed to the Daily Mail (via The Mirror) in 2020. “He has me dropping trees, clearing snow, shouting ‘timber’ and all that. It is good. It keeps me busy. My job is I pick things up and I put things down.”

The 51-year-old former heavyweight now cherishes a simpler life after basking in the limelight of the Sweet Science. Residing in Boston with his family, McBride reflects a content figure – though his journey to a no-frills existence came with its own adversity. He grappled with alcohol addiction after losing six times across eight bouts following the Tyson upset, ultimately hanging up his gloves in 2011. Discussing his battle with alcohol, McBride labelled it “a bigger fight” than any he’s faced in the ring. “Hard to believe it’s been so long,” said the man from County Monaghan when reflecting on the zenith of his boxing days. “It is coming up more often at the moment because every time they talk about him [Tyson] making a comeback, they say I was the last guy to beat him.

“I like that. I don’t sit around re-watching the fight but someone put a clip on Facebook recently and I saw it — dream come true, isn’t it?’ It’s hard to argue with the logic of a man who hails from a small town of fewer than 2,000 residents. McBride flew to the top of the boxing world before his sharp decline, yet his legacy remains intact. Tyson is slated for a comeback match against ‘The Problem Child’ Paul in Arlington, Texas, later this month. Almost 20 years on from his last pro test, he’s aiming to enhance an already illustrious legacy and, in some ways, avenge that surprise defeat to McBride by ending his boxing days on a cheerier note.





