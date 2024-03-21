



Mike Tyson’s health continues to be an area of concern ahead of his highly-anticipated bout against Jake Paul. But according to the veteran’s former coach Teddy Atlas, it’s the younger fighter whose wellbeing fans should be worried about.

When Tyson, 57, steps into the ring on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, he will be 58 years old. In resurfaced video from 2022, the boxing legend could be seen using a support cane and wheelchair. A doctor additionally warned last week that he could be at greater risk of suffering brain damage due to his past battle with alcoholism. Regardless, Tyson has proven he still has plenty left in the tank. In the leadup to the fight, he has posted daily training videos to social media showcasing his fast hands and powerful punches. Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

Though Paul remains a heavy favourite in the bout, Atlas warned the YouTuber-turned-boxer to be wary of what he was getting into, saying: “I think this is a very dangerous fight for Paul.” He on said “The Fight” podcast: “I think he might be making a mistake, because first of all, other than money – and he’s made plenty of money – there’s not a lot to win on his side. “There’s not a lot to winning on his side because if he wins, they say he’s 58 years old, you know. And if he loses, they say he’s 58 years old, you lost to a 58-year-old guy. For me, he’s got a lot more to lose than Tyson. A lot more.”

Atlas couldn’t help but wonder if the fight already had a scripted ending. “I’m not questioning the integrity of Paul, as a matter of fact I like his integrity. I like what I’ve seen from the guy,” he said. “But I’m just saying, if there was a time I would question it, this would be the time because unless Paul’s that confident that Tyson is too old now, and he is that good… all I know is, this is the first time I’ve actually said, ‘I wonder if there’s an agreement’.” Paul, who boasts a 9-1 record in his professional boxing career, has previously faced allegations of staging fights, specifically after he knocked out ex-UFC fighter Tyron Woodley. If his upcoming fight against Tyson is legitimate, Atlas wondered why he’d agree to it in the first place.

“I don’t know if it’s because of his confidence or if he really does feel Tyson has deteriorated at this point in his life where he can handle it,” Atlas said. “But I’m saying, you better be aware the way I would be, knowing Tyson the way I do, power doesn’t disappear even when you’re old.” “And if you do have an agreement with him, good luck! Because I know Tyson,” he joked. “When that bell rings, he might have a short memory of any agreement other than to put one of those hands on your chin.”









