



Mike Tyson made history during his glittering career in the ring but behind his success was a regimental diet plan that looks rudimentary by today’s standards. The former undisputed world heavyweight champion’s simple methods are in stark contrast to today’s leading lights, including Tyson Fury.

The man known to many as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ famously won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, while becoming the first man to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously. After his shock loss to Buster Douglas in 1990, he went on to become the first man to regain the WBA and WBC titles in 1996 after losing his belts. His trainer Cus D’Amato was one of the biggest influences on the superstar’s career, with Tyson following his approach to nutrition religiously. Despite him passing away during the fledgling years of Iron Mike’s storied career, the boxer never veered from the path shown to him by his mentor. Essentially, the Brooklyn-born fighter’s diet consisted of 4,000 calories, with major emphasis placed on the importance of carbohydrates to fuel his workouts in the gym. Tyson, therefore, would eat outmeal in the mornings for breakfast for its slow-release energy. Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

Following a punishing session in the gym, Tyson would have chicken and rice, alongside some orange juice, for lunch as he focused on a mix of protein, carbohydrates and vitamins. For his evening meal, the former world heavyweight champion would stick to a similar routine. In this instance, he would have steak and pasta, alongside more orange juice to round things off for the day. In between meals, he snacked with protein shakes consisting of six blended bananas, while allowing himself some treats on a weekly basis including ice cream and Cap’n Crunch for weight gain. This strict diet is in complete contrast to the leading stars in the same weight division today, however, such as Fury and Anthony Joshua. In the case of the former, he called upon the help of George Lockhart, who has also worked with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, to curate a nutritional plan.

When he made his famous comeback in the ring after reaching 400lbs, ‘the Gypsy King’ had to scale down his daily calorie intake to around 2,500 calories to fight Sefer Seferi. For this undertaking, he enlisted the help of Ben Davison, who put him through his paces to eventually lose 10 stone. On a typical day when he is preparing for a fight, however, Fury usually consumes around 4000-4500 calories-a-day in the form of six separate meals. Starting the day off with greek yoghurt and berries, the British legend then has two lunches before and after his training in the gym. These meals normally consist of salmon or meat in a curry, which routinely contains spice to help the boxer with inflammation through his workouts and recovery. After that, he will then eat two servings of dinner, with meat such as pork and chicken often paired with vegetables and spinach.

For supper, Fury will also consume ‘power balls’, with these consisting of protein-rich foods such as almond butter, oatmeal, coconut, honey, pecans and dark chocolate chips. His rival Joshua has been known to consume even more calories, though, regularly eating up to 5,000 per day. The two-time former unified world heavyweight champion enlisted the help of performance nutritionist Mark Ellison to come up with his specific diet plan. In this instance, Joshua eats three meals a day and starts the day with fresh fruit, oats, yoghurt and milk, before an even bigger breakfast consisting of protein-rich eggs, vegetables and even a smoked salmon bagel. Following on from this, he does his workout before having a recovery shake and a sandwich for lunch, followed by a meat such as chicken with vegetables and potatoes. For dinner, he normally finishes the day off with steak, with pasta and rice, alongside before finishing off with a protein shake and protein bars before bed.









