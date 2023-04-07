Mike Tyson’s crazy spending includes £322k on pigeons and £1.8m bath | Boxing | Sport





Few fighters in boxing history have soared quite as high as quickly as Mike Tyson did during the earliest days of his career. A professional debut at just 18 years of age preceded his first world championship at 20, and the elusive undisputed status came less than a year later.

It's only natural a young star at the pinnacle of the 'Sweet Science' might struggle to keep on top of their funds, particularly when they emerge from sorry origins like Tyson. That spending spiralled and 'Iron Mike' had declared bankruptcy by August 2003 as his days in the ring drew to a close. That financial ruin exposed the public to the true extent of his spending, leaving little wonder as to how things got out of control despite earning an estimated $375million through fights alone. The 56-year-old appears to promote a far more pragmatic approach to his profits these days, but there was a time when Tyson was the poster child for profligacy. 1. Animal expenses Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, with few true friends, Tyson has spoken in depth about his love of pigeons, which often offered an escape from the many difficulties he faced in life. What may not be common knowledge, however, is he reportedly splurged $400,000 (about £322,000 in today's money) on the birds over the course of his career. It's also well-known the former heavyweight king developed an affinity for tigers, including two 'pet' Bengals he was often pictured with at home. As if the reported $60,000 (£48,000) spent on each wasn't eye-watering enough, Tyson's tigers are believed to have cost roughly the same amount in food and maintenance each month—or close to $750,000 per year.

It’s also well-known the former heavyweight king developed an affinity for tigers, including two ‘pet’ Bengals he was often pictured with at home. As if the reported $60,000 (£48,000) spent on each wasn’t eye-watering enough, Tyson’s tigers are believed to have cost roughly the same amount in food and maintenance each month—or close to $750,000 per year. - Advertisement - Liverpool-mad Babestation model leans over car in tiniest bikini and killer boots Read more Chimamanda Adichie’s letter fiction inspired by Peter Obi loss – Bayo Onanuga Read more 2. Car collection Seldom is it an athlete rises to the top of the pyramid and doesn’t spend a serious sum on transport, and Tyson was by no means an exception to the rule. In fairness to the former ‘Kid Dynamite’, then-manager Don King gifted his client two of his first royal rides—a Rolls-Royce Corniche and stretch limo worth £150,000 and £165,000, respectively—in 1988 after he unified the heavyweight belts, but it was all Tyson from there. In fact, that was Tyson’s second Corniche, in addition to the Rolls-Royce Silver Spur (£110,000) he already owned, and all by the age of 22. The more egregious expenses were still to come, however, dropping a reported $650,000 (£522,000) on a Ferrari F50 after beating Frank Bruno in 1996, as well as $210,000 (£168,000) on a two-of-a-kind Ferrari 456 GT Spyder (the Sultan of Brunei owned the other).

Barely six months later, Tyson dipped into Lamborghini’s waters and shelled out half a million on a yellow Super Diablo Twin Turbo, spending a similar amount on a Bentley Continental SC. It’s estimated the boxer spent around £3.2m on cars alone over a three-year period, though his total tally is inevitably much, mich higher. 3. The golden bathtub Arguably the biggest waste of funds on Tyson’s CV was a $2.2m (£1.8m today) golden bath bought for then-wife Robin Givens. The 24-karat tub is understood to have been a birthday present for his former spouse, but chocolates may have been the better use of money. That’s because the purchase couldn’t prevent the collapse of their relationship, which officially ended in early 1989 after a 12-month marriage. The bath wasn’t a complete waste, however, as British billionaire Derwood Hodgegrass bought the piece for almost half its original cost in 2013 ($1.2m). “Oh, it’s just a lark,” Hodgegrass remarked at the time. “Aside from perhaps the death tubs of Marat and Jim Morrison, I’d venture to say few bathtubs have this kind of provenance.”

4. More money, more mobiles Being careful of the company one keeps after fame is essential to staying wealthy, but Tyson was incredibly generous to his inner circle at the peak of his powers. Specifically, the former world champion went to great lengths to ensure his entourage stayed well-connected—not to mention on top of their phone payments. It’s understood Tyson forked out roughly $230,000 (£185,000) on mobile phones, pagers and bills for friends and family between 1995 and 1997 alone. One can only imagine the international minutes a worldwide superstar like Mike could rack up, but that’s a premium rate if ever one saw.

5. Silly salaries It may not compare with the millions Tyson spent on cars, jewellery and houses, but even he must look back and wonder why he had certain personnel on the payroll. Not every deal was his idea as ex-manager King controlled much of his affairs, but it’s little wonder money eventually dwindled as it did. Among those reportedly being paid by Tyson were a $125,000-a-year animal trainer to be on call, as well as a hype man named ‘Crocodile’, who supposedly earned $300,000 in 1996 alone. Not only that, but the president of the Mike Tyson fan club was purportedly paid $1,000 a week at King’s insistence, a handsome figure considering the average annual salary in the early 1990s was only $21,000 or so.









