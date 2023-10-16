



Following an action-packed weekend of influencer boxing, there has been plenty of speculation over who the next famous face will be to take to the ring. While it’s unlikely that anyone involved at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday night will be back in action anytime soon, another familiar face in Jake Paul could be next up after revealing he will fight again later this year. But instead of the usual content creator or social media opponent, Paul has long been linked with a $300million (£245m) fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Paul is currently without an opponent following his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in May. The YouTuber turned boxer has since revealed he will be fighting on Dec. 15 but is yet to name his foe. And among the list of potential opponents could be former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The pair have been linked with a bout or several years having called each other out on numerous occasions, and he now could be granted his wish. Despite Paul fighting at cruiserweight, he previously admitted that he would fight at heavyweight if the opportunity arose, and believes the fight would generate $300m. “I joke with my friends about it,” Paul said while appearing on The Journey Podcast.

“I’m like, ‘I’ll start eating Krispy Kreme doughnuts and move up to heavyweight and take on Mike Tyson.’ That would actually excite me and that’s a $300m event. So, Mike if you’re watching this let’s have some fun. New school vs old school, I think that’s something the fans would want to see.” ‘Iron Mike’ has previously admitted he would also take the fight when speaking on the Club Random Podcast with Bill Maher back in May 2022. But he he has also said he would only fight if the event broke pay-per-view records. “I’m going to call him sometime Friday and we’re going to talk, absolutely,” he admitted. Despite seemingly being keen for the fight, Tyson revealed he would be unable to knock out Paul because of the respect he has for him. “I don’t look at him the way society looks at him, I can’t even say what they call him,” Tyson added.

“He’s a fighter but they don’t want to credit him as being a fighter. He can fight and everybody wants to kick his a** because he p***** everybody off. He’s a great salesman and promoter, he doesn’t even know it. He’s just a natural great promoter.” Despite not fighting on the night, Paul was recently seen watching his brother Logan defeat MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The six-round fight ended by disqualification after a mass brawl ensued at the AO Arena in Manchester where Paul could be seen entering the ring in an attempt to defuse the situation. Tyson has also been keeping busy and is currently training former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.





