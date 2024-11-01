Mike Tyson destroyed Peter McNeeley in his comeback fight

Mike Tyson’s intimidating persona may still precede him, but a former adversary has shared a heartwarming account of the boxing legend’s compassionate side. Peter “The Hurricane” McNeeley, who faced Tyson in the ring in 1995, has spoken fondly of how the former heavyweight champion provided emotional support during a particularly difficult time in his life. In an exclusive interview ahead of his upcoming bout with Jake Paul, McNeeley revealed to Mirror US Sports how Tyson was a pillar of strength after his wife Annarita’s sudden passing in June 2023. Despite their tumultuous past in the ring, Tyson reached out to offer his condolences and support.

McNeeley’s wife Annarita tragically passed away at her home on June 14, 2023, at the age of 53, leaving her 56 year old husband reeling. However, Tyson’s thoughtful gesture helped lift his spirits during a dark time. “It was tough when my wife died. It’s still difficult to talk about,” McNeeley admitted. “And she was not dead two days and Mike Tyson called me up. Now because he’s a West Coast guy now when he called me, I didn’t get it as my phone was off and I was already in bed sleeping on the East Coast.” “But the next day I saw the missed calls and I didn’t recognize the number he called from. Then he texted me to send his condolences and I called him right up. He answered and he said, ‘What’s up, brother…I’m so sorry for your loss.” Choking up as he spoke, McNeeley remarked: “That class and respect from the two-time champ. That just meant a lot to me.” McNeeley confessed that he prefers to keep the specifics of their heart-to-heart private out of respect for their bond, but disclosed: “People don’t know that side of Mike Tyson. He does a lot of work for good causes. He looks after his friends. He’s very loyal.”

He continued to share about their kinship saying, “It’s nice to have a friend like Mike just because we don’t speak for a few years doesn’t make any difference. He has become like a brother. Mike is not a bad person. Grief is a process. And Mike understands about grief because he lost an 8-year-old daughter. That will test a man mentally.” While discussing how he copes with the loss of his wife today, McNeeley said: “I don’t want say anything about her passing, except that I loved her very much. And you know what life goes on. And she probably would think that as well. At least that’s what I like to think.” The notorious clash where Tyson ruthlessly overcame McNeeley in under ninety seconds during his eagerly anticipated return bout in 1995 was recalled – it marked Tyson’s re-entry to the professional ring following a three-year incarceration for rape. McNeeley was utterly overwhelmed by Tyson’s agility and precision, resulting in a match that garnered the largest pay-per-view TV audience at that time. McNeeley’s brush with fame didn’t end in the ring; his affable persona led to TV ads and speaking gigs. Yet, he always regretted not thanking Tyson personally until a twist of fate in September 2008 allowed him a chance encounter through his former limo driver, Dave. Recounting the story, McNeeley said: “This one time Mike was in Boston and by coincidence he happened to be driven by my old limo driver Dave. And Dave called me up and said: ‘Pete you never going to believe this I am driving Mike Tyson? Should I say anything about you? ‘” Eager for a rematch, McNeeley told Dave: “I said ‘hell yeah…you might help me get the rematch! ‘ I just got a message that Mike thought was funny and said Mike would like to have dinner one time if you have time. Some time passed and Dave came by and said Mike wants to take me out to dinner.”

Time passed, and then Dave informed McNeeley that Tyson wanted to dine with him. “I got home and Tyson was on my voice mail on my landline asking if I wanted to hook up. Next thing I know, the limo driver was banging on my door saying Tyson was at his hotel room in Cambridge, with his second wife and their kids.” The meeting was heartfelt, as McNeeley recalls: “Mike shook my hand, hugged me and talked to me for about 15 minutes. I am still grateful that I got that time with him, because things were going on in his life far greater than meeting me.” He cherished the personal interaction, away from the media frenzy typically surrounding Tyson, noting: “It was nice to be with him without it being TV, cameras, a press conference or fight related. These things get blown out of proportion around these fights and Mike. People are just people. They all put their pants on the same way.” “He came across as a kind, down-to-earth, humble guy. It was pretty special. I did not hear from until nine years later, in ’07 when he got my landline phone number from somebody and called me and we ended up talking for a few months.”

