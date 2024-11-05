



Boxing legend Mike Tyson has attributed his phenomenal punching power to a divine gift, admitting that honing this ferocious skill took considerable effort. The 58 year old icon, hailed as one of the all-time greats in the heavyweight division, is renowned for his explosive strength, swift movement, and the unwavering onslaught he unleashed upon his rivals. Known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet”, Tyson’s professional career concluded with a defeat by Kevin McBride in 2005, culminating in an impressive tally of 50 wins, 6 losses, and 2 no contests. A staggering 44 of those triumphs were knockouts, often leaving his foes floundering to beat the count or simply laid out cold.

Tyson embarked on his boxing journey against Hector Mercedes back in March 1985 and swiftly climbed the ranks, seizing the WBC heavyweight crown in the following year with a second-round TKO victory over Trevor Berbick. Furthermore, Tyson devastatingly ended 22 fights with first-round KOs and he acknowledges his innate ability to deliver punishing blows emphasises the relentless dedication he poured into perfecting this formidable talent. In a candid chat with GQ Sports, Mike Tyson confessed: “I think I was born that way. But I developed it through Cus D’Amato telling me repetitiously over and over again to do this movement and to punch with this type of bad intentions. “And just to have ferociousness and mean intentions whenever you throw punches and stuff. And try and punch through your opponent, not at him. It was some nasty stuff that I would never tell my kids to do,” reports the Mirror. The boxing icon joined D’Amato’s Catskill Boxing Gym in New York when he was just 12 years old, swiftly rising to prominence under the tutelage of the legendary coach and Teddy Atlas.

Tyson scooped up gold medals at the Junior Olympic Games at the tender ages of 15 and 16 in 1981 and 1982. He launched his professional career with a bang, securing a first-round TKO against Hector Mercedes in March 1985, and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. In his debut year, Tyson fought an impressive 15 times, beating every opponent he faced. November of that year saw him particularly active, overcoming Sterling Benjamin on the 1st, overpowering Eddie Richardson 12 days later, and toppling Conroy Nelson another nine days on. Tyson’s illustrious career saw him clinch the WBA and WBC heavyweight titles twice, as well as seizing the IBF belt from Tony Tucker in 1987, cementing his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats. His storied journey in the ring includes bouts with other legends like Evander Holyfield, Frank Bruno, and Lennox Lewis.

Boxing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting Tyson Fury’s upcoming bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15. The high-profile match will be broadcast live on Netflix. Paul has built an impressive professional record of 10-1 over the past four years, defeating several UFC stars including Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Mike Perry. Tyson, who hasn’t stepped into the ring since his 2020 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr which ended in a draw, has sparked concerns for Paul’s safety due to his raw power and aggressive approach, as seen in recent training footage.





